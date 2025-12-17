Meta enhances smart glasses: New features to elevate your holiday experience

What you need to know

Meta rolls out v21 software for smart glasses enhancing noise cancellation and essential listening.

New 'Conversation Focus' feature amplifies voices in noisy environments for early access users.

First multimodal AI music experience on Spotify suggests songs based on user context and surroundings.

Meta announced that it has started rolling out an important update to its AI smart glasses starting December 16.

According to its blog post, the v21 software is all about noise cancellation and helping users listen to what's essential while cutting out unnecessary noise. But that isn't all, it will also bring the ability for Meta AI to suggest a song on Spotify based on your vibe and what you're looking at in real-time. Neat eh?

Ray-Ban Meta: Conversation Focus Feature Revealed! #shorts - YouTube Watch On

Meta is rolling out the "Conversation focus" feature, teased earlier this year at Meta Connect, exclusively to users who've signed up for the early access program for either the RayBan Meta or Oakley Meta HSTN.

So, if you're at a restaurant, on a subway, or even at a live music festival, this will ensure that the person you're speaking to is amplified. This "amplification" can be adjusted just like the volume, by swiping the right temple of your glasses, or via device settings, making it a breeze to adjust the volume levels based on the environment you're in.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As for the Spotify feature, Meta says it is the first ever "multimodal" AI music experience, which literally combines computer vision and recognition with Spotify's personalization suggest music, for instance, if you're looking at an album cover or are at a local Christmas market, you can just say "Hey Meta, play a song to match this view." This will prompt it to play tunes from Spotify based on your taste or even create a playlist for that moment.

That said, the conversation focus feature is currently only available in the U.S. and Canada. However, the Spotify AI music experience is available to early access users in Australia, Canada, India, the U.S., and several other countries. You can find the full list on their blog, and sign up for their Early Access Program as well.