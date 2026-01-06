Rokid’s new AI glasses are a lighter, longer-recording answer to Meta Ray-Bans

What you need to know

Rokid's new AI glasses ditched the display to create a 38.5g frame you can actually wear all day.

Instead of AR overlays, you get a voice-first interface powered by ChatGPT and DeepSeek, paired with a 12MP Sony camera designed for instant, social-ready vertical video.

The glasses have up to 12 hours of battery life, prescription-ready frames, and a sub-$300 price.

CES 2026 just started in Las Vegas, but Rokid is already making waves with a radical move: smart glasses without a traditional microdisplay. While most companies are trying to fit displays into lenses, Rokid chose to focus on AI, camera features, and comfort for day-long comfort.

Display technology has arguably been the main challenge for smart glasses. Screens make them heavier, drain the battery more, and are uncomfortable to use for long periods. Rokid’s answer is simple: take out the display and rely on AI. The Style glasses weigh only 38.5 grams, making them feel more like regular spectacles than most other smart glasses.

AI does the heavy lifting instead of visuals

Rokid puts real-world help first instead of focusing on visuals. A 12MP Sony camera handles photos and videos, including vertical shots for social media. That means you can grab a clip or snap a photo without pulling out your phone or repositioning later.

The glasses have built-in microphones and open-ear speakers, so you can use AI assistants like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. You can ask for directions, get a meeting summary, or translate speech instantly.

(Image credit: Rokid)

Inside, Rokid uses two chips for better efficiency. The NXP RT600 chip manages low-power tasks, and Qualcomm’s AR1 platform takes care of AI and imaging.

Rokid says the battery can last up to 12 hours with normal use. Audio plays through speakers in the arms, so you can hear responses or notifications and still stay aware of what’s around you.

Design-wise, Rokid clearly wants Style to blend in. The frames support prescription lenses, including transition and tinted options, and the lenses are thin and scratch-resistant.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn’t Rokid’s first attempt at smart glasses, but it is its most consumer-friendly one yet. Previous models experimented with displays and QR-style interfaces, aimed more at enterprise or niche use cases.

Pre-orders are open via