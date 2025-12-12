Last week, I tested Google's Android XR prototypes, the Gemini-powered foundation for Samsung's 2026 AI glasses. And while Google director Juston Payne said these AI glasses will "help bring this category into existence," Meta brought smart glasses and XR into the mainstream first. So it's fair to speculate how Google and Samsung will crack Meta's AI glasses stranglehold.

We don't know how Warby Parker and Gentle Monster will design these glasses, nor do we have camera or battery specs yet. But the Android XR UI and apps felt polished and consumer-ready in my hour-long demo. I already know what it'll be like to use these glasses in daily life.

The Android Show | XR Edition: AI Glasses - YouTube Watch On

As a result, I expect the display-free Samsung glasses and Ray-Ban Meta glasses to have remarkably similar software, including "live" AI advice and translation. The mono-HUD glasses will, likewise, resemble the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, with their petite app widgets, turn-by-turn navigation, and other shared apps.

They're similar enough that people may end up choosing their smart glasses based on Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, or Ray-Ban/Oakley styles, not the AI behind it.

That said, I've already noticed three key differences that could help the Android XR smart glasses stand out and offer key advantages over what Meta offers. This doesn't mean these glasses will be better, as Meta has three generations of hardware experience that's paid off so far. But it proves that long-time Meta glasses wearers should be paying close attention.