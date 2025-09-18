Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) is official! The 2025 smart glasses refresh was announced at Meta Connect 2025 and sports a shorter name along with plenty of styles to choose from.

With the Gen 2 name, it's clear Meta sees Ray-Ban Smart Glasses as a separate product line from the original 2021 Ray-Ban Stories release. Meta AI is a huge part of what makes Ray-Ban Meta glasses so unique, anyway, so why not lean in with the branding?

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are the company's latest AI glasses, while Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses are the company's first pair of consumer AR glasses. Check out our Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses hands-on to learn more about those. Otherwise, scroll down to learn all about Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses!

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2): Price, availability, and specs

(Image credit: Meta)

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) makes its debut in the same three base styles as RBM Gen 1: Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner. These trademark Ray-Ban styles all look the part, and you can customize the color of the frames and lenses with 27 different combinations, including prescription lenses, transitions, and polarized.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) starts at $379 USD, $519 CAD, $599 AUD, £379, and €419. The glasses are available now in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, the UAE, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. They'll also be coming soon to Mexico, India, and Brazil, but Meta hasn't set a specific date yet.

Meta is also selling limited-edition colors at launch:

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) Shiny Cosmic Blue Transitions Sapphire Lenses (also available in Large)

Ray-Ban Meta Skyler (Gen 2) Shiny Mystic Violet Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner (Gen 2) Shiny Asteroid Grey with Transitions Emerald Lenses

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) specs Category Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Styles Wayfarer, Headliner, Skyler Lenses Polarized, Transitions, prescription (-5.0 to +5.0) Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Photo resolution 3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait only) Video resolution 1200p at 60FPS 1440p at 30FPS 3K at 30FPS Speakers 2X open ear speakers Microphones Custom 5-mic Array (2 in left arm, 2 in right arm, 1 near nose pad) Storage 32GB; about 500 photos, 100 30-second videos Connectivity Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3 Compatibility iOS; Android Weight 52g Durability IPX4 Battery Up to 8 hours per charge 5 hours continuous audio playback or voice calling Charging (glasses) case 48 hours worth of charge Charging speed 50% in 20 minutes

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2): Design and features

(Image credit: Meta)

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) ships in Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler styles and look virtually identical to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Gen 1). Each style sports a camera on one side of the lenses and a privacy indicator LED on the other side for symmetry.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gen 2 comes in at a few grams heavier, weighing 52g on average, while Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Gen 1) weighed around 48g. This difference is negligible and likely not a difference you'll notice.

The camera hardware got a big upgrade with Ray-Ben Meta (Gen 2), sporting 3K maximum resolution versus 1080p on the Gen 1's. Our Oakley Meta HSTN camera review can give you an idea of what the quality difference might look like, but Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) offers a few more camera options over the Oakley's for now.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta)

Meta is including the same 3K camera from Oakley Meta HSTN, but is now offering a 1200p 60FPS video capture mode. We guessed this was coming since Meta offered a frame rate option on the Oakleys, but only 30FPS was selectable. The new 60FPS option should give you buttery-smooth video.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) should also ship with the same advanced video stability as Oakley Meta HSTN, which was the biggest upgrade we found on those glasses' cameras over Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1.

Meta says a software update later this Fall will add hyperlapse and slow-motion video capture to Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), as well.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2): Battery life and Meta AI

Meta Hypernova and a controller sEMG band (Image credit: Meta)

Meta estimates the battery life on Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) to be nearly double that of the first-gen glasses. Based on our Oakley Meta HSTN battery life review, we expect to see real-world performance of about 60% better battery life than the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1. We use this as a benchmark since Oakley Meta HSTN and Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) share the same internal hardware.

We found that capturing pictures and video showed the most increase in battery life, while listening to music and making calls granted roughly one additional hour of usage time.

As with Meta's other smart glasses, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) ships with a charging case, which you can see above. This case looks similar to a traditional Ray-Ban glasses leather case and includes enough battery to grant about 48 additional hours of use of your Ray-Bans. Meta says Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) will get a 50% charge in just 20 minutes.

(Image credit: Meta)

The glasses case works identically to an earbuds case and has its own battery that you'll keep charged via a USB-C port on the case. It also includes an indicator LED and a reset button, should you need to pair the glasses with another phone.

Meta is launching Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) with enhanced live translation support, including German and Portuguese languages. In a later update, Meta will upgrade the glasses with the ability to live translate even when your phone is in airplane mode (or otherwise offline) by downloading language packs.

Meta also announced a new Conversation Mode coming in a future update, which uses the AI glasses' open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person you're talking to. That will, hopefully, make it easier to hear someone when you're in a noisy environment.