Your Oura Year in Review is here, and the global stats are wild

What you need to know

Beyond personal stats, Oura analyzed anonymized data from millions of users to map real-world sleep, activity, stress, and heart-health trends for its 2025 recap.

New Zealand tops the chart with an average Sleep Score of 80, Australia follows at 79.4, and several European countries sit in the high 70s.

Women sleep longer, score higher on sleep and activity, and have a slightly better cardiovascular age — but they also log about 30 more stressed minutes per day than men.

Oura’s yearly wrap-up usually feels like a personal pat on the back. This year, though, it also offers a look at global health trends.

The company has released its 2025 Year in Review, and while it still highlights individual wins inside the Oura app, the bigger story comes from combining data from millions of users. Some countries are sleeping better, some are walking more, and some seem more stressed than you might expect.

If you’ve worn an Oura Ring for at least 60 days this year, your personal Year in Review is ready in the app under the Today tab or in Reports under Yearly.

That covers your personal stats. The more interesting angle, though, is the anonymized global data pulled from millions of members between mid-November 2024 and mid-November 2025.

Let’s start with sleep. Oura’s data shows that New Zealand and Australia lead the way. New Zealand members had an average Sleep Score of 80, with Australia close behind at 79.4. Europe also did well, with Austria, Denmark, Sweden, the UK, and Czechia all scoring in the high 70s.

Women win most metrics, but stress tells a different story

(Image credit: Oura)

Oura also broke down performance by gender, and the results aren’t subtle. Women averaged 7.24 hours of sleep per night compared to 6.8 hours for men. They also posted higher Sleep Scores (79.2 vs. 76), stronger Activity Scores, and a slightly better Cardiovascular Age (CVA).

But there is a tradeoff. On average, women recorded about 30 more stressed minutes per day than men. This isn’t just emotional stress. Oura’s Daytime Stress feature tracks physical signs like heart rate changes and temperature shifts, which can rise after exercise, caffeine, or intense work.

Europe walks it out

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

For daily movement, Europe comes out on top. Ireland led with an average of 8,924 steps per day, followed by Spain and Italy. Oura points out that regular walking is one of the best predictors of better sleep, less anxiety, and improved heart health.

The most surprising data might be stress-related. The United States ranked first, averaging 121.2 stressed minutes per day, but it wasn’t alone. The Netherlands, Norway, Austria, and Canada all landed in the top five.

That’s striking, especially since many of these countries regularly score high on happiness and quality-of-life indexes.

If there’s one region that looks untouchable, it’s Scandinavia. Sweden posted the lowest average Cardiovascular Age at -2.8, indicating that members’ hearts appeared nearly three years younger than their actual age. Norway, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Denmark followed closely.