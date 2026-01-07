YouTube TV just extended its best holiday deal — score $46 off your first two months of streaming

The arrival of 2026 means that most of the best streaming deals of the holiday season have come to a close, but there's one YouTube TV promotion that keeps hanging on.

Join the popular live TV service before March 17th and you'll get $46 off your first two months of streaming, knocking the price down to $59.99 per month (with the ability to cancel at any time). YouTube TV has been getting a lot of flak since the whole Google-Disney debacle last year, but that simply means that the streaming service is more eager for new business than ever before.

YouTube TV: $82.99/month $59.99/month for your first two months of streaming YouTube TV is one of the best streaming services I've ever used, giving members access to over 100 live TV channels with up to six user profiles and no contract or hidden fees to worry about. Join before March 17th and you'll only pay $59.99 per month for your first two months of streaming. That amounts to $46 in savings!

Streaming services just keep getting more expensive nowadays, which is why no YouTube TV deal should go overlooked. Thanks to this offer, you can sign up in minutes and enjoy over 100 live TV channels without any of the stress of a basic cable contract. You can cancel at any time, plus a YouTube TV subscription gives you the ability to download content for offline viewing. You can even add on premium channels like HBO and STARZ for an additional monthly fee.

FAQ

Does YouTube TV have a free trial?

Yes! If you aren't ready to commit, you can sign up today and enjoy your first 21 days of streaming for 100% free. The exact length of the free trial tends to vary (sometimes it'll drop down to a week, other times it'll be a month), but the important thing is that you have the ability to explore the service without paying a cent. You can even cancel at any time with zero penalty.

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

What channels does YouTube TV come with?

A YouTube TV subscription gives you instant access to over 100 live channels, including ABC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, and many more. You can check out the full list of channels included in the Base Plan on the YouTube TV website.

What other YouTube TV deals are available?

While the introductory offer detailed above is probably the simplest way to save money on a YouTube TV subscription, if you're a Verizon user, you can also save $20 per month for six months by bundling your membership with an eligible Verizon Mobile or Home Internet plan.