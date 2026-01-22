YouTube TV’s biggest upgrade yet puts multiview and pricing in your control

What you need to know

YouTube TV is getting more flexible in 2026 with fully customizable multiview and cheaper, genre-based subscription plans.

The service is moving away from one-size-fits-all pricing, replacing its $82.99 base plan with over 10 genre-focused bundles.

Exact prices aren’t official yet, but early leaks point to noticeably cheaper options than the current full bundle.

YouTube TV just announced two big changes that could make its streaming service feel smarter and more flexible. At the center of the update are two things everyone’s been asking for — a truly customizable multiview experience and cheaper subscription options launching in early 2026.

Multiview on YouTube TV has been around since 2023, originally launched as a way for sports fans to watch multiple games at once. Initially, it was locked to a small set of channels and mostly focused on sports, but last year, users could start building their own multiview windows with non-sports channels as well.

Now, YouTube's CEO Neal Mohan said the service is expanding this feature even more. Soon, you’ll be able to mix and match up to four channels on one screen, whether you want to watch news, sports, entertainment, or anything else.