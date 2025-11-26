What you need to know

YouTube TV and TelevisaUnivision have reportedly reached a worthy agreement to return several Spanish network channels to U.S. viewers.

It's been reported that, within this deal, TelevisaUnivision will attempt "new initiatives" to capture a broader audience on YouTube.

This agreement has arrived 10 days after YouTube TV and Disney finally reached an agreement to return 21 channels to frustrated consumers.

YouTube TV is reportedly still wrapped up in content deal negotiations with other providers; however, there's one service that it's settled the terms.

Reported this morning by Deadline, YouTube TV has reportedly agreed on an acceptable deal with TelevisaUnivision to return its content to the platform. A YouTube TV spokesperson confirmed to the publication that a deal had been reached, stating, "In addition to restoring their channels to YouTube TV, this new agreement will offer their streaming service, Vix, to more countries around the world through our Primetime Channels."

The spokesperson informed Deadline that YouTube TV was "excited to partner" with TelevisaUnivision to "grow their presence."

This presence expansion is seemingly wrapped in this deal that the two services struck, as it's been stated that TelevisaUnivision will activate "new initiatives" to reach more users on YouTube's main platform. As far as what returns, the agreement was for a "multi-year" deal that brings Univision, Unimás, TUDN, and Galavisión back to YouTube TV viewers. These channels had reportedly dropped off toward the end of September while the two hashed out an agreeable deal.

The deal states that these network channels will be available to users through YouTube TV's base and Spanish plans.

No time to rest, more channels return

While a few popular Spanish network channels that many in the U.S. may recognize return to YouTube TV, this is coming off the back of that huge Disney battle. Both sides were locked in an exchange that didn't result in anything positive toward the end of October. As the deadline loomed, YouTube TV viewers were on the cusp of losing Disney's content, as well as ABC and ESPN.

That deadline came and went, and sure enough, those channels were gone, as agreements failed.

In the days that followed, neither side wanted to budge. YouTube TV and Disney pointed fingers at the other party, claiming the opposite was at fault for varying reasons. Fortunately, as of November 16, Disney's channels, including ABC and ESPN, returned to the platform for consumers who were becoming increasingly frustrated. There were 21 channels involved in this battle, all of which have hit home TVs once again, alongside a new ESPN Unlimited plan.

Consumers were also given the option of adding the Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle to a certain YouTube TV plan.