What you need to know

Netflix has begun removing Cast support on newer Google TV and Chromecast devices, forcing users to use the app.

Many users report the Cast button disappearing in the Netflix app, with official confirmation now issued.

Netflix says most TVs and streamers no longer support casting, except for older Chromecast models without remotes.

Netflix seems to have started killing off support for casting on many Google TV and other streaming devices, leaving users with no option but to use the app directly for watching Netflix content.

In addition to offering full apps for their services, one of the legacy ways most platforms have supported streaming on devices like Chromecast and Google TV is through Cast. Apps like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Crunchyroll support this method. It has also been a user-favorite, since it's easy to start casting from your phone to the big screen while keeping playback controls on your phone.

However, with most streaming services now offering full-featured and complex apps, casting support has taken a back seat. Even Google hasn't focused much on Chromecast lately, and now it appears streaming services are pulling back as well, with Netflix reportedly removing Cast support on newer Google TV and Chromecast devices.

As spotted by users on Reddit (via Android Authority), many have reported that the Cast button in the Netflix app has disappeared when trying to stream to Chromecast devices. The first reports surfaced around November 10, 2025, and Netflix has now officially confirmed that it’s retiring the feature on at least new devices.

Netflix quietly backs away from casting support

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

In its official support page, Netflix writes that "Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You'll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix."

This applies regardless of which Netflix plan you're on, including ad-supported and Premium. The only exception for now is older Chromecast devices and TVs. Newer devices like the Google TV Streamer or Chromecast with Google TV, both of which come with remotes, will no longer support casting Netflix from your phone.

It's a major shift that could influence other streaming platforms to follow, but for now no other service has removed casting support on their devices.