Google has removed the option to uninstall system app updates directly from Play Store listings.

The change affects many devices and app types, including hidden system apps.

Users can still uninstall system app updates, but only through the app's settings menu on their device.

Google is rolling out an update for the Play Store that takes away its ability to easily uninstall app updates for system apps.

One of the best parts about Android is that, unlike iOS, manufacturers, such as Google and Samsung, can send out updates for their system apps, such as Phone, Messages, Samsung Internet, and more, without pushing a full software update. However, as with every piece of software, these updates are not always perfect.

Some system app updates contain issues as well, and many of us have had to roll back to a previous version of an app to continue using it as it worked before the update. One of the easiest ways to do that until now was to go directly to the Play Store listing for that system app and tap the Uninstall updates button.

And while this option was convenient since you didn't need to dig into any settings, it seems like it's going away.

Rolling back system apps now needs extra steps

As reported by Android Authority, the button to uninstall updates for system apps in the Google Play Store is now gone. The change appears to be widespread and is already rolling out to all devices, and it isn't tied to any specific Play Store version. For me, the option is also gone on my Google Pixel 10 Pro running Play Store version 49.1.33-31.

While the Play Store listing previously showed an Uninstall button for these system apps, the option is now gone entirely, leaving a blank white space where the button used to be. Moreover, as the report suggests, apps that don't show up in the app drawer, such as Android Auto and Android System WebView, are also affected by this change.

We don't yet know why Google is doing this, and there doesn't seem to be a clear reason behind the change for now. However, the option disappearing from the Play Store doesn't mean you can no longer downgrade or uninstall system app updates.

You can still uninstall system app updates by going to the app's settings, tapping the three-dot menu, and selecting Uninstall updates. It's just that the option has now been removed from the Play Store.