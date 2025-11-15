What you need to know

Google Play now shows a Where to watch card that lists apps where a movie or show is available to stream.

Users can search a title and instantly see streaming, rental, or purchase options along with install prompts.

The feature highlights the apps a title is available on, but does not display prices or ratings.

Google Play Store is rolling out a handy feature where searching for a movie or TV show will directly point you to the app or service where that title is streaming.

As detailed by Google in a blog post, you will just need to open the Search tab and look up the movie or TV show you want, and Google Play will show a list of apps where you can stream, rent, or buy it.

Google will soon start showing a new "Where to watch" card in Play Store results that lists the apps and services offering that title.

In the example Google shared, searching for "The Last of Us" displays a Where to watch card with the show's teaser image and apps like HBO Max, YouTube TV, and Prime Video. Google Play will also give you the option to install any apps you don't already have.

Search results now include a simple where-to-watch list

(Image credit: Google)

Google does not display the rental price, purchase cost, or subscription fee needed to view the title on the Where to watch card, even though that information would be useful. It also omits IMDb ratings and a direct YouTube link, both of which could have been useful additions for viewers.

This feels slightly limited because Google Search already shows where you can stream a title when you search for it, yet this information has not been available in the Play Store. In typical Play Store fashion, though, the feature seems more aimed at improving app discovery.

Nonetheless, it is a feature that could be useful for some users as a simple alternative to services like JustWatch or Letterboxd. Google says the feature is already rolling out, although I have not seen it live on my OnePlus 15 yet. Since Google has officially announced it, it should begin appearing on devices soon.