What you need to know

Play Store users can now buy and send gift cards not just for Play credits but also for major brands like Starbucks, Disney, Adidas, AMC, and Athleta.

The feature is live in the U.S., UK, and Mexico, accessible under your Play profile via Gift Cards or by searching “gift cards” in the app.

However, cards can’t be redeemed outside their country of purchase, resold, or used for business or to buy other cards.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google Play is quietly rolling out a full-fledged digital gift card shop that lets users buy and send not just Google Play credits, but also cards from major brands like Starbucks, Disney, Adidas, AMC, and Athleta.

As spotted by Droid Life, the new feature is now live in select countries, including the U.S., UK, and Mexico. You can find it by tapping your profile icon > Gift Cards, or by simply searching for “gift cards” in the app. From there, users can browse through available brands, select an amount, personalize the message, and send the card straight to someone’s email address or phone number.

According to Google's support page, most cards are delivered within an hour, though in some cases it can take up to 24 hours.

The move makes the Play Store a more flexible digital gifting hub. While users have long been able to buy Google Play balance cards, this new rollout adds third-party brand cards to the mix, meaning you can send a Starbucks or Disney gift card as easily as topping up your Play Store credits.

Strict regional and usage limits apply

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

However, the feature comes with clear boundaries. For one, gift cards can’t be used across countries. So, a U.S.-bought card, for instance, won’t work if you try to redeem it in another region. Likewise, Google strictly prohibits reselling, trading, or converting gift cards to cash.

Also, these cards can’t be used to buy other gift cards or for business purposes. These limitations are in place to prevent misuse and fraud.

When it comes to buying, Google outlines some key details on its official support page. Digital gift cards can be purchased directly from the Play Store, but users can’t use their existing Play balance or Play Points to pay for them, and buying them doesn’t earn you extra Play Points either.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each country also has its own purchase limit of around $250 per day in the U.S., £250 in the U.K., and roughly MXN $5,000 in Mexico. If you receive a digital card, you can redeem it by following the link sent to you via email or SMS. Cards from outside Google Play (such as Starbucks or Adidas) must be redeemed according to each brand’s specific instructions.

Google is also reminding users to stay alert to gift card scams, a common problem in which bad actors pose as legitimate companies or individuals and request payment via gift cards.

The company stresses one simple rule: if someone asks you to pay them with a Google Play gift card, it’s a scam. Google doesn’t ask for gift cards as payment for any product or service, and users are advised never to share their redemption codes with anyone.