Google's new AI shopping features arrive just in time for a hassle-free holiday season

What you need to know

Google launches Gemini tools for seamless holiday shopping experiences with AI assistance.

Real-time inventory checks and agentic checkout streamline your holiday purchase process.

New shopping features enhance product discovery, price tracking, and convenience for consumers.

It's the holiday season, and Google is rolling out some epic tools to help you find the perfect holiday gift, but here's the catch — with Gemini, so that you don't have to jump several hoops to find that one thing you spotted on social media or that a friend recently wore.

AI powered conversational shopping arrives

Google is making AI Mode do the heavy lifting for you, so users can go beyond simple two-line queries and really get into the details when describing the product they need. Users can now have conversations with AI Mode in Search, much like they would with a store employee in person, describing exactly what they're looking for instead of typing several lines.

When you ask AI Mode a shopping question, you’ll not only get results to your search query, but it will also give you the images along with a breakdown of other purchasing details like price, reviews, and inventory info, helping users "quickly and confidently decide what to buy."

For instance, if you need some visual inspiration, you can simply say “cozy sweaters for happy hour in warm autumn colors,” and you’ll see shoppable images. By simply asking for "moisturizers suited to your skin type," you will be presented with multiple products, including insights from reviews (such as how a moisturizer feels on the skin), allowing for a quick understanding of the differences.

(Image credit: Google)

Additionally, the Gemini app will also feature these new shopping tools so you can shop even when you're chatting with the AI bot. The feature pops up when users ask a shopping-related query. Google says it will give you shopping inspiration for events like Black Friday or holiday lists, providing shoppable product listings, comparison tables, and more.

(Image credit: Google)

AI can get you real-time inventory status

(Image credit: Google)

Google's Agentic AI can now find products in stock nearby, saving you the hassle of calling multiple stores and wasting your time being on hold. When you search for products "near me" on Google Search, select "Let Google Call." AI will then call local stores on your behalf to check availability, price, and promos.

You'll receive an email or text with the answers, including local inventory from the Shopping Graph. The tech giant says that this feature uses Duplex technology, "with a big Gemini model upgrade that helps us identify the best stores to call, suggest helpful questions to ask based on the product you want and summarize the conversations into key takeaways."

Never miss a sale on your favorite products

(Image credit: Google)

Holiday sales can be totally overwhelming with so many stores offering huge discounts, and between all that craziness, it's easy to miss out on that dress you've been wanting forever or those pair of shoes that are only on sale for a few days. But that could change, as Google's new "agentic checkout" feature uses price-tracking to help you get desired items within your budget.

So you can get down to the specifics by tracking an item by size, color, and desired price, and you'll be notified when the price drops on Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and select Shopify merchants. If that wasn't enough, Google will then purchase it for you on the merchant's site using Google Pay, obviously after taking necessary permissions from you. This feature combines Gemini models and the Shopping Graph, saving you time and money this holiday season.

These agentic shopping features are available in the U.S. starting today (Nov. 13), and Google says it has plans to roll them out to other countries soon.