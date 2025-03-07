Google Search's AI Mode is now giving early access to select users

What you need to know

Google’s AI Mode is replacing classic search results, starting with Google One AI Premium subscribers.

AI Mode lets you ask layered questions, follow up, and dig deeper—all within Google Search.

A new 'AI Mode' button sits in the filter carousel on the left for quick activation.

On mobile, AI Mode has a dedicated button under the Search bar next to Google Lens and Sound Search.

Google’s AI Mode, its ChatGPT-style search, is now swapping out traditional results for a chatbot-style experience, at least for paid users.

Signing up for the Search Labs waitlist is open to everyone, but paid subscribers are getting first dibs on access. If you’re in, you’ll get an email letting you know when it’s your turn to try it out.

This new feature takes searching up a notch, letting you dive deep with complex, layered questions and follow-up threads all right in Google Search.

Building on Google's AI Overview system, AI Mode uses a customized version of Gemini 2.0 to tackle complex questions. With advanced reasoning, analysis, and multimodal capabilities, it's great for deep dives and cross-referencing information.

AI Mode is just a click away thanks to a new 'AI Mode' button in the filter carousel on the left side of any search.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

On mobile, AI Mode gets its own button right under the Search bar in the Home tab, alongside Google Lens and Sound Search.

A sleek visual upgrade is the text cursor, which cycles through Google's signature four colors, as noted by 9to5Google. This dynamic design, found on both Android and iOS, is paired with vibrant blue, red, yellow, and green animations, especially during voice input and search results.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One big change is how your search query now sits at the very top of the page, without the usual floating search bar. As for sources, mobile shows them in a carousel at the top and bottom of the screen, while desktop tucks them into a card on the right side.

Just like with any research, it’s smart to fact-check info from AI sources. AI is great for pulling things together quickly, but it’s not foolproof and can mess up facts or show bias.

Currently, AI Mode is pretty basic. While it handles text and voice input (on mobile), it only spits out text. However, Google promises future upgrades, including image and video responses, better formatting, and more direct links to relevant content.

AI Mode is rolling out first to Google One AI Premium subscribers. The plan comes with a free month to try it out, then costs $20 a month. Along with AI Mode, you get 2TB of storage and early access to upgraded Google AI tools.