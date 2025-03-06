Google tests experimental 'AI Mode' enhancing search results

What you need to know

Google is testing out an expansion of AI Overviews called 'AI Mode.'

This will help users understand complex topics by generating results that incorporate advanced reasoning and thinking capabilities.

AI Overviews powered by Gemini 2.0 will now be available to teens without needing them to sign in.

Google announced today that it is testing out a search mode that has the ability to answer complex questions and go beyond just a few pointers that appear with AI Overviews.

According to the tech giant this mode has, "advanced reasoning, thinking, and multimodal capabilities." This means when users ask questions on AI Mode, the AI chatbot will not just give you an entire page's worth of answers but will also give you follow-up questions in case you want to take the search further.

The AI Mode shows up as an additional tab/option below the Google search bar, on the left-hand side of the "All" option. According to Google, it received feedback from "power users" that they'd like to see more AI responses to their searches. This is why the company has now started testing this model which is powered by Gemini 2.0

The difference between AI Overviews and AI Mode is that it will give you answers to nuanced questions in one go, rather than having users sieve through multiple searches. It could be particularly helpful when users are trying to do a deep dive into a new concept or when comparing varied options.

For instance, you can ask Google how Déjà vu works and how it pertains to memory, with Overviews, you only get the answer to what Déjà vu is and links to studies, however with the new AI Mode, Google explains, it will give you several pointers on the above and also explain how the concept relates to memory. As seen below:

(Image credit: Google)

"It uses a “query fan-out” technique, issuing multiple related searches concurrently across subtopics and multiple data sources and then brings those results together to provide an easy-to-understand response," the press release added.

The images show AI mode on both browsers as well as the mobile app, hinting at a dual rollout and easier access to this feature.

As the company is still testing out this feature, it cations users that they may encounter some challenges with this and the answers may be inaccurate or even show up as the AI supporting a particular opinion, which will be addressed in the next phase of testing.

Additionally, Google announced that AI Overviews will now be powered by Gemini 2.0. Making it easier for the LLM to answer queries related to coding, and advanced math while showing Overviews for more search results. Lastly, teens can also use AI Overviews without needing to sign in/verify their age.

As AI Mode continues to be in a testing phase, and starting today, Google One AI Premium subscribers can try out this experience in Labs. While we still wait for an official rollout.