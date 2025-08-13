Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 8 Pro: A lot can change in two years

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL What's next for Pixel The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a major stepping stone for Pixel, as it will run on the Tensor G5 chipset made using an advanced manufacturing process. That'll lead to performance gains and other optimization. For end users, expected Qi2 support will change the game for charging and accessories. Pros Faster and better-optimized Tensor G5 chip (expected)

New, larger 5,200mAh battery (rumored)

Improved macro photography capabilities (expected)

39W fast wired charging speeds and possible Qi2 25W support(rumored) Cons Same camera hardware as last year(rumored)

Expensive (rumored)

No major design overhaul compared to Pixel 9 Pro XL (expected) Google Pixel 8 Pro View at Amazon View at Verizon View at Google Store An aging Pixel The Google Pixel 8 Pro is going on two years old at this point, but it's by no means down for the count. The phone is still covered by Android OS upgrades, has a capable camera system, and runs on the Tensor G3 platform. Plus, it has that old-school, pebble-shaped Pixel design language. Pros Excellent camera hardware

Nostalgic design language with camera bar

Bright display with premium feel overall

Seven-year update promise covers you through 2030 Cons Tensor G3 is quite slow by 2025 standards

Charging speeds are slow

Display is bad for PWM-sensitive users

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will soon become the top-end Pixel flagship, just two years after the Pixel 8 Pro held the same title. And yet, the Pixel 10 Pro XL might look like a completely different product than the Pixel 8 Pro. In only a few generations, Google pivoted its design language and delivered an enhanced feature set. That could help the Pixel 10 Pro XL look like a major upgrade compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

That doesn't necessarily mean every Google Pixel 8 Pro owner will want to trade in their trusty handset for a brand new one. It's up for debate whether the newer Pixel 10 Pro XL design is actually better — many Pixel fans like the old camera bar and pebble-shaped design. If you're on the fence, let's compare how the Pixel 10 Pro XL might stack up against the Pixel 8 Pro in this speculative breakdown.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

If your last smartphone purchase was the Pixel 8 Pro, the rumored price tag of the Pixel 10 Pro XL might sting. Google is expected to cut the 128GB, entry-level variant of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, meaning the phone will start at 256GB and cost $1,199 as a result. You can upgrade to 512GB or 1TB configurations for an even higher cost. It's rumored to be available in Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain, and Jade colorways.

We'll likely see the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for the first time at a Made by Google event for Aug. 20, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The company hinted that we'll see the latest on "Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more," which is a clear reference to new phones like the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Pre-orders could open as soon as that same day, with traditional retail availability starting Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 Pro launched on Oct. 12, 2023 at a retail price of $999. It's available in Black, Porcelain, and Bay colorways, and starts at 128GB with upgrades up to 1TB available. In 2025, you can still find the Pixel 8 Pro for sale at the Google Store and at partner retailers for as low as $599.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Design and display

The shift from the Google Pixel 8 Pro to the Google Pixel 9 series brought a slew of changes, both in design and nomenclature. The Pixel 8 Pro is the phone that would now be considered the "Pro XL" variant, so it's important to remember it is roughly the same size as the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL isn't rumored to be a huge upgrade over the Pixel 9 Pro XL, two years of upgrades are compounding here compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL has the new boxy and rectangular design language, with flat side rails and a slight chamfer. There's also the pill-shaped camera bar on the back and simply fewer curves overall. By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro has the older pebble-shaped design language with strong curves and an in-hand feel that some might prefer from a comfort standpoint. It also has the more traditional camera bar that extends from edge to edge.

You'll have to decide which design style you prefer, as there are major differences between the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro. From an objective standpoint, the older Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be lighter, weighing 213 grams. Newer Pixel phones keep getting heavier, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL might weigh 232 grams this year.

The form factor of the two phones will be mostly the same, with the Pixel 10 Pro XL being slightly thinner than the Pixel 8 Pro — the difference is 85mm vs. 8.8mm. This isn't exactly surprising, because the major design changes are carryovers from the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Notably, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will have a larger and brighter display. It's expected to measure 6.8 inches, and the AMOLED panel will support at least 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 8 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch AMOLED display topping out at 2,400 nits of peak brightness. Both phones have LTPO technology and can fluctuate between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates situationally.

In terms of durability, both phones have IP68 protection against dust and water ingress, as well as Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Hardware and specs

On the inside, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will pack a bigger punch than the Pixel 8 Pro. It comes down to chipset and memory — the newer phone will feature a more advanced processor and 16GB of RAM. It should perform better than the Pixel 8 Pro as a result, which only has 12GB of memory and runs on the older Tensor G3 platform. Luckily, Google fixed overheating problems with Tensor G3, but speeds are less than desirable in certain situations.

Google is reportedly swinging for the fences with the Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's said to be the first Google chip to be fabricated using TSMC's 3nm process node, which is the same one used by Apple and Qualcomm. There could also be more custom components in the Tensor G5 system-on-a-chip, further improving the Pixel 10 Pro XL's efficiency and optimization.

Hopefully, this brings the Pixel 10 Pro XL more in line with Apple and Samsung phones in terms of raw power and gaming chops. These are areas where the Pixel 8 Pro is decidedly lacking compared to the competition.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (rumored/assumed) Google Pixel 8 Pro Display 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 3000 nits (peak) 6.7-inch Super Actua display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (2992 x 1344), HDR10+, 2400 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Google Tensor G5, Titan M2 Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 security module Memory 16GB 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB/256GB/512GB, 1TB (US) Front Camera 42 MP, f/2.2 10.5MP f/2.2, 1.22um pixels, wide-angle Rear Camera 1 50 MP, f/1.7 wide 50MP f/1.68, 1.2um pixels, PDAF, OIS, 4K at 60fps Rear Camera 2 48 MP, f/1.7 ultrawide 48MP f/1.95, 0.8um pixels, 125.5-degree wide-angle with autofocus Rear Camera 3 48 MP, f/2.8 5x periscope telephoto 48MP f/2.8, 0.7um pixels, OIS, 5x optical zoom Camera Features Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor Best Take, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser Battery 5,200mAh 5,050mAh Charging 39W wired, 25W wireless 30W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C 3.2, AptX HD Wi-Fi 7, Sub-6 5G (mmWave in US), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2 Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition In-screen fingerprint module, face unlock Ingress Protection IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and rear glass) IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm Weight 232 grams 213g Software Android 16 Android 14 (upgradeable)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumored to keep the same camera hardware as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but that's still an upgrade over the Pixel 8 Pro in one area. The front-facing camera is now a 42MP, f/2.2 sensor — up from the 10.5MP, f/2.2 sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro. Otherwise, both phones should have a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera.

Rounding out the hardware improvements expected for the Pixel 10 Pro XL are battery and charging upgrades. The new model should have a 5,200mAh battery capacity with support for faster charging speeds. We could see 39W wired speeds, Qi2 25W wireless charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Faster charging, longer battery life, and magnetic Qi2 support are key reasons to pick a Pixel 10 Pro XL over the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Which should you buy?

The choice between the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and the existing Pixel 8 Pro is tempting, regardless of whether you're looking at upgrading or buying either phone outright. At under $600, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is about half the price of a Pixel 10 Pro XL, which makes you think about whether the soon-to-be-released model is really twice as good. If I was in the market for a new Pixel, I'd at least think about whether a Pixel 8 Pro would meet my needs for a seriously-low price.

That said, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumored to pack a lineup of compelling upgrades over older models like the Pixel 8 Pro. The highlights include a fast, AI-centric Tensor G5 processor, Qi2 25W support with built-in magnets, and a bigger battery. If those hardware improvements sound exciting, it might be worth trying to get your hands on a Pixel 10 Pro XL.

We'll learn more about the Pixel 10 Pro XL when it is officially announced later this month. Until then, everything we know about it is speculative, so we can't say for sure whether it'll be a slam-dunk upgrade over the Pixel 8 Pro or not.