OnePlus 15R vs. OnePlus 13R: Don't be fooled

OnePlus 15R $699.99 at OnePlus $699.99 at OnePlus Check Amazon Check Walmart Not what we expected The OnePlus 15R is not the value flagship we were hoping for. While it does offer a few features that have improved over the 13R, the higher price and lack of critical features makes this quite a disappointing release. Pros Bright AMOLED panel

Great battery life

Good performance

IP68 and IP69 water resistance Cons No telephoto lens

Underwhelming cameras

Costs more than the 13R

Bland design

No 16GB model this time OnePlus 13R $549.99 at Amazon $549.99 at Amazon $549.99 at Best Buy $599.99 at OnePlus Grab it while you can The OnePlus 13R is $100 cheaper than the 15R and you get a dedicated telephoto camera here. It's just as powerful, lighter, charges at the same rate, and comes with a brighter AMOLED display. Pros More durable design

Terrific hardware

Upgraded main camera

Outstanding battery life

Comes with 256GB storage as standard

Fluid software Cons Takes nearly an hour to charge

Auxiliary cameras still not as good as main lens

Water resistance limited to IP65

It's not often that we see a smartphone company launching a successor to its hero product before the year is even out. OnePlus launched its 13 series at the start of 2025, and now, just before we close the year, we already have the 15 series. Early adopters should rightfully be mad at OnePlus for making their 2025 purchase obsolete within the year itself. Thankfully, OnePlus has made sure this doesn't happen.

In a strange plot twist, the OnePlus 15 might actually be worse off than the OnePlus 13 series, particularly when it comes to the newly launched OnePlus 15R. Some things are better, like the waterproofing, processor, and battery capacity, but is it all worth $100 more than the 13R? We're about to find out.

OnePlus 15R vs. OnePlus 13R: Design and display

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus had an iconic circular camera island design for the past two generations, but that's been traded in for a more generic look with the new 15 series. The OnePlus 15R looks a lot like the OnePlus 13s, the compact flagship from mid-2025. The 15R has a pretty forgettable design, and its colors don't really help it stand out. The Electric violet shade is the only fun color, but that's limited to just one region for now.

Build quality is solid nonetheless, and the OnePlus 15R comes with an upgraded fingerprint sensor and up to an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It's thicker and heavier than the OnePlus 13R, which is noticeable. The 15R also misses out on the classic Alert slider, which has been replaced by a customizable "Plus Key" button.

One of the 15R's big redeeming qualities is its display. OnePlus has used a 1.5K resolution LTPS AMOLED panel, and we've found it to be extremely good. The company is hyping the 165Hz refresh rate, but this is only really usable in a handful of games. Under normal usage, the display runs at 120Hz for the most part. OnePlus uses a custom Panda glass for scratch protection that isn't as impact-resistant as Corning's solution.