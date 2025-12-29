OnePlus 15R vs. OnePlus 13R: Don't be fooled

Versus
By published

The OnePlus 15R might seem better because it's newer but the reality is quite different.

OnePlus 15R vs. OnePlus 13R: Design and display

OnePlus 15R review on Android Central

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus had an iconic circular camera island design for the past two generations, but that's been traded in for a more generic look with the new 15 series. The OnePlus 15R looks a lot like the OnePlus 13s, the compact flagship from mid-2025. The 15R has a pretty forgettable design, and its colors don't really help it stand out. The Electric violet shade is the only fun color, but that's limited to just one region for now.

Build quality is solid nonetheless, and the OnePlus 15R comes with an upgraded fingerprint sensor and up to an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It's thicker and heavier than the OnePlus 13R, which is noticeable. The 15R also misses out on the classic Alert slider, which has been replaced by a customizable "Plus Key" button.

One of the 15R's big redeeming qualities is its display. OnePlus has used a 1.5K resolution LTPS AMOLED panel, and we've found it to be extremely good. The company is hyping the 165Hz refresh rate, but this is only really usable in a handful of games. Under normal usage, the display runs at 120Hz for the most part. OnePlus uses a custom Panda glass for scratch protection that isn't as impact-resistant as Corning's solution.

OnePlus 13R review

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)