OnePlus 16 specs leak: 240Hz display and dual 200MP cameras sound overkill to me

What you need to know

A new leak sheds light on the potential specs of the OnePlus 15 successor.

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 1.5K BOE OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

A rumored 9,000mAh battery (using new silicon-carbon tech) paired with 120W wired charging targets multi-day life without bulk.

For the past few years, OnePlus has been pushing its luck with specs, but if the latest rumors are true, the brand is ready to stop playing it safe. After the OnePlus 15 faced heat for downsizing its camera sensors and prioritizing gaming over being a well-rounded phone, the OnePlus 16 looks set to fix that by going all out on hardware.

To put things in perspective, the OnePlus 15 had strong performance, but its camera hardware was a downgrade from the OnePlus 13. This disappointed fans who wanted a “Pro” experience without paying for a Pro model. Now, a leak from OnePlus Club suggests the company is shifting from small improvements to aiming for top-tier hardware (via Android Headlines).

The biggest change is on the front of the phone. According to the leak, it will have a flat 1.5K BOE X5 OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. That’s twice the usual standard and even higher than most gaming phones. To handle this, OnePlus is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, a new chip from Qualcomm that hasn’t been released yet. The phone is also rumored to include next-generation LPDDR6 RAM.

On the back, OnePlus is rumored to add two 200MP cameras. We’re talking about a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 for the main shooter and another 200MP sensor for the periscope telephoto lens. This would be a big jump from the 50MP cameras we’ve seen recently and could even bring telephoto macro features.

Battery breakthrough

The battery could be another standout feature. Instead of the usual 5,000mAh, the OnePlus 16 is rumored to have a huge 9,000mAh battery. With 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, this large battery suggests OnePlus wants a phone that lasts for days without making it bulky, using high-density silicon-carbon technology.

Other bits and bobs from the rumor mill hint at dual coaxial speakers, an improved haptic motor, enhanced fingerprint tech, and an IP69 water resistance rating. All of these point to OnePlus aiming for a true flagship experience in every area.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to launch in China in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a global release likely to follow. While these specs may seem over the top, they show that OnePlus wants to move beyond being called a “flagship killer” and become the flagship that others have to beat.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

To be honest, a 240Hz screen on a phone seems like overkill since most apps won’t take advantage of that speed. Still, I appreciate seeing the 'Never Settle' attitude return to OnePlus hardware. After the OnePlus 15 felt too much like an Oppo rebrand, I’m truly excited to see them take bold steps again. If they can fit a 9,000mAh battery into a phone that still feels comfortable to use, this could be my next daily device.