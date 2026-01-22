What you need to know

A developer reported that OnePlus has implemented an "anti-rollback mechanism" in v16.0.3.501 of ColorOS.

This mechanism, if a user attempts to downgrade their OS or flash a custom ROM, bricks their phone, like the OnePlus 13, 13T, and 15.

Recent happenings concerning OnePlus include a report that said it was being "dismantled," but the company says that is "false."

OnePlus users are waking up to a warning: do not attempt to rollback your device, lest you risk a bricked phone.

A thread amongst developers on the XDA forums this week "confirmed" that OnePlus has implemented "anti-rollback" procedures on a few devices (via 9to5Google). According to the original post, this anti-rollback procedure or "fuse" applies to OnePlus phones featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. More specifically, this applies to the company's recent v16.0.3.501 ColorOS update for the OnePlus 13, 13T, and 15.

The user details a few "consequences" for attempting a downgrade or rollback. Their post states that this OS update makes it impossible for users to rollback, as their device will undergo a "hard brick." This will reportedly occur if the user tries to flash a previous version of ColorOS, OxygenOS, or even a custom ROM.