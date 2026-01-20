OnePlus isn't going away, but it may not have quite as big a presence in 2026

OnePlus may not have a sizable market share, but when it comes to mind share, there isn't another Android phone manufacturer that gets quite as much attention. A lot of that has to do with the brand's beginnings and its focus on enthusiasts, and although that OnePlus no longer exists, its echoes remain even under the stewardship of OPPO.

A new report indicated the brand is being dismantled, but that isn't quite the case. If anything, OnePlus is entering a new era under OPPO, one where it is laser-focused on its portfolio and positioning. Instead of launching several products across tiers, the manufacturer will now focus its attention on a few crucial devices instead — that's one of the reasons why we haven't seen a Nord launch in the U.S. in over two and a half years, even though the budget phones outsold the flagships by a factor of ten.

That's also why the OnePlus 15 and 15R didn't stand out quite as much as their Chinese rivals, with the cameras in particular being a downgrade from the previous generation. OnePlus still has a foothold in North America — it is still the only Chinese manufacturer other than Motorola to do so — and the brand will likely continue to release its flagship and mid-range R devices in the region. Outside of that, though, there won't be much in the way of launches. I reached out to OnePlus about a statement regarding the report of it being dismantled, and I'll update this post once I have additional details.