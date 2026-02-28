What you need to know

An interview between Bloomberg and Samsung's Won-Joon Choi offered insights into its momentary step back from a future Galaxy S25 Edge model and a TriFold.

Choi also highlighted that the company is looking to keep the S Pen in its Galaxy S Ultra phones, but will apply new tech to keep its "penalty" low.

The Galaxy S25 Edge didn't perform well, as a Korean report showed how disappointing sales were, dropping well below expectations.

A Samsung executive reportedly sat down for an interview and discussed the company's approach to two Galaxy phones and its handy S Pen.

A report this week from Bloomberg highlights discussions with Samsung's chief operating officer for the Mobile Experience Business, Won-Joon Choi. Right after Galaxy Unpacked, Won-Joon Choi states Samsung is taking a momentary step back from its Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z TriFold. Regarding the former, they said, "We haven’t made a decision when to have a next one, but it’s still being considered."

Supposedly, Samsung took notice of how low the sales were for the Galaxy S25 Edge and has opted to "evaluate" the future of it.

Android Central's Take I remember before the Galaxy S25 Edge came out, I thought it was a strange choice. Sure, there were rumors, but even after Samsung shared its details, it didn't really feel... worth it. I understand going for the thinnest of thin. The Galaxy S25 Edge just didn't have enough other than that.

The Galaxy Z TriFold was Samsung's first step into that double-folding space, but Won-Joon Choi states, "it was not the project I wanted to do." His joke had more to do with the complexities of such a form-factor and the need to create custom components, as Bloomberg noted. The executive noted that while some people may want a larger screen to watch videos, the company might focus more on the standard book-style device (Galaxy Z Fold series) that we're used to.

The S Pen was another major topic between Bloomberg and Won-Joon Choi. While there was some uncertainty in the rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung says the S Pen is here to stay—upgraded, too. Choi said, "We’re working on a more advanced technology," adding that the "penalty" of having it (likely the device's thickness) may be reduced.

The Edge just didn't have an edge

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

At the time of its launch, Samsung really hyped up the Galaxy S25 Edge. It was supposed to be its thinnest phone, something different for its consumers, even though it was just to bring competition to Apple's iPhone Air. However, when it finally showed up, it kind of fell flat. A South Korean report last June stated that the Galaxy S25 Edge's sales were not meeting expectations. More than that, Samsung's production of the device fell sharply just a month into its market availability.

Android Central's Take Competition is well and good, especially since it pushes two parties (or more) to strive for better. In the S25 Edge's case, that didn't happen. It's the complete opposite of how consumers in Korea reacted to the Z Fold 7. One was extremely positive, smashing records, while the other went out quietly.

The phone was controversial. Samsung was required to cut so many things out from the device—such as opting for a 3,900mAh battery—just to meet a thin 5.8mm measurement. It enabled the Galaxy S25 Edge to become the thinnest on the market, but its chip (and that low-capacity battery) didn't help its case. There were also rumors that Samsung could've swapped the S26 Plus for the S26 Edge. That was likely just a thought if things went well, which they didn't, so the Plus remains.