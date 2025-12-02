It's Official: Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold arrives with a massive 10 inch screen

What you need to know

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z TriFold, three-panel foldable device with a stunning 10-inch display, measuring 3.9mm at its thinnest point.

Features include a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 5,600 mAh battery, and impressive 200 MP camera system.

Expected to launch in Korea first, with US availability projected for early 2026 and more details to follow.

Hold your phone, because the unexpected has just happened! Samsung just did what it does best and threw us a three-panel curveball, officially unveiling its Galaxy Z TriFold today(Dec 1).

The company stated in its press release that this form factor was long overdue and showcases "engineering mastery with its most advanced foldable technologies optimized for the unique demands of a multi-folding design." From the looks of it, the Galaxy Z TriFold is incredibly thin, competing with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, featuring a large 10-inch display and two panels that fold inwards.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Getting right into the specs of the device, the Galaxy Z TriFold showcases a 10-inch QXGA Dynamic AMOLED main screen when unfolded, which gets a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It also features a 6.5-inch cover screen that can get extremely bright with 2600 nits, making it highly visible even in direct sunlight. Considering its incredibly large screen, the Galaxy Z TriFold is the first phone to have "a standalone Samsung DeX available, meaning users can set up a full working environment on the go."

As for its dimensions, the Galaxy Z Trifold measures 3.9mm at its thinnest point (screen with the SIM tray), 4.2 mm (center screen), and 4.0 mm (screen with the side button), when unfolded. The device weighs only 309 grams and features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover, a Titanium hinge, and an advanced armor aluminum frame.

Samsung has made two differently sized hinges that ensure a smoother folding experience, allowing the panels to close without leaving any gaps. It gets an IP48 rating, giving it resistance against freshwater immersion and solid objects.

(Image credit: Samsung)

When folded, the rear panel of the TriFold looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, showcasing a triple camera array, sitting atop a vertical pill-shaped island. It gets a massive 200 MP wide-angle sensor with 2x optical quality zoom, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera, and a 10 MP telephoto lens. The cover screen gets a 10MP selfie camera along with a 10MP under-display camera on the main screen, making it easier to click selfies even when the device is unfolded.

At its core, the Galaxy Z TriFold gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3 nm), a massive 5,600 mAh battery that supports super-fast Charging 2.0 (45 W), capable of reaching up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes. On the storage front, the phone is expected to come with a standard 16GB internal memory and options for either 1 TB or 512 GB of internal storage.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The tri-folding device is said to come with Android 16 and One UI 8 out of the box, only in one colorway: Crafted Black. Galaxy AI's latest smarts, along with Gemini Live, will be fully integrated into the phone, giving it multimodal AI, enabling seamless multitasking without the need to switch apps.

Lastly, although the Korean OEM hasn't revealed the pricing details as yet, the company states that the Galaxy Z TriFold will first launch in Korea, followed by other markets, and will reach the U.S. only in the first quarter of 2026, with details of its launch coming soon.