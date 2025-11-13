What you need to know

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z TriFold next month, with several specs now confirmed by new leaks.

The TriFold will feature a 6.5-inch cover display and a 10-inch unfolded screen with up to 2600 nits brightness.

Blass reports a 5437 mAh battery, a 200 MP main camera, and a Snapdragon chip, though the exact processor is unclear.

Samsung appears all set to announce its new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone, and ahead of the official launch, which is rumored for sometime next month, we now have some of the specs of the upcoming foldable smartphone confirmed.

Samsung has already shown what the Galaxy Z TriFold will look like at the APEC 2025 conference in Korea, but the company did not confirm any key details or specs. Now, ahead of the launch, reputed leaker Evan Blass on X shared what he calls some "confirmed details" about the device.

Blass says Samsung has finalized the branding of its first trifolding phone and that it will indeed be called the Galaxy Z TriFold. Samsung has not confirmed the naming scheme even after the earlier showcase, but Blass now states it will officially be called Galaxy Z TriFold.

New details emerge on Samsung's tri-folding phone

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Dailian) (Image credit: SBS News) (Image credit: Dailian) (Image credit: SBS News) (Image credit: Dailian)

Blass also mentions that the Z TriFold will come with a 6.5-inch outer display and a 10-inch inner panel when fully unfolded, something that has already leaked. However, the new detail here is the peak brightness numbers. Blass says the cover display will reach 2600 nits while the inner foldable display will reach 1600 nits.

A recent leak hinted that the Galaxy Z TriFold would ship with a 5600 mAh battery. However, Blass contradicts this and says the capacity will actually be 5437 mAh, though differences between typical and rated capacities are common.

The leaker also reiterates that the foldable will feature a 200 MP primary camera and will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, although it is not yet known whether that will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Some other details, such as RAM, storage, weight, and charging speeds, remain unknown, but this latest leak gives us a clearer picture of what to expect when Samsung launches its tri-folding smartphone.