Samsung reportedly tests Galaxy Z TriFold firmware ahead of expected US launch

What you need to know

Samsung's is gearing up for a Galaxy Z TriFold launch, and more signs point to the smartphone coming to the U.S.

The company is reportedly testing firmware for a new, unlocked Galaxy Z TriFold model.

This all but confirms the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will reach U.S. markets via retail channels and cellular carriers.

Samsung's next folding phone, which unfolds twice to reveal a 10-inch main screen, is far from a concept at this point. The company already teased the phone, known as the Galaxy Z TriFold, at a recent event in South Korea. While the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to have a very limited release outside of the brand's home market, it's slated to come to the U.S. Samsung seems to be making the necessary preparations to bring the Galaxy Z TriFold stateside, like firmware testing for U.S. models.

SamMobile reports Samsung is currently testing firmware for another Galaxy Z TriFold model. Previously, it uncovered firmware testing for the carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy Z TriFold, which has a SM-F968U model number.

Now, the site reveals a new Galaxy Z TriFold model, SM-F968U1, is undergoing firmware testing as well. This is the unlocked Galaxy Z TriFold version that will be sold directly from Samsung and its retail partners. It all but confirms Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy Z TriFold in the U.S. both through retail channels and cellular carriers.

The report notes that it's a bit late in the expected release cycle for Samsung to begin testing firmware for a new phone model. Rumors point to the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launching before the end of this year. The exact date floating around is Dec. 5, which is less than a month away. Despite the late testing, this is a sign the Galaxy Z TriFold is indeed nearing a U.S. release.

What else do we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold?

(Image credit: Dailian)

A recent leak pulled the curtain on the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, confirming that will be the public name for the device (even though it only actually folds twice). It'll allegedly sport a 6.5-inch outer screen and a 10-inch main screen, with the cover display featuring a 2,600-nit peak brightness rating. The chip on the inside is expected to be either the last-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite or the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

If the rumored Dec. 5 launch date turns out to be correct, we won't have to wait much longer for official Galaxy Z TriFold pricing and specification details.