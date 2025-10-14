Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold could launch in the U.S., UAE, China, and South Korea later this month.

The phone will feature a tri-folding U-shaped design with a 10-inch inner and 6.5-inch outer display.

The Galaxy Z TriFold may debut alongside Samsung's XR headset and could cost around $3,000.

Samsung has long been working on a trifolding smartphone, with its launch reportedly set for later this month. While the company has previously kept some foldable devices exclusive to South Korea and China, a new report suggests that the Galaxy Z TriFold could debut in other regions as well.

According to a report by SamMobile, sources close to the publication claim that the Galaxy Z TriFold is on track to launch in the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in addition to China and South Korea. It remains unclear whether the device will reach other markets, but these four are reportedly confirmed for now.

We've been hearing about the Galaxy TriFold for months, and recent leaks have given us a clearer idea of what to expect. The phone is said to feature a trifolding design with three display sections connected by two hinges. It will reportedly offer a large 10-inch OLED inner display and a 6.5-inch outer cover screen.

Galaxy Z TriFold might not be limited to Korea

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Unlike the Huawei Mate XT, which combines inward and outward folds, Samsung's Galaxy TriFold is expected to adopt a U-shaped folding mechanism designed to protect the displays and improve durability. The device will also reportedly feature a titanium frame to enhance its build quality.

Leaks also suggest that the Galaxy TriFold will use a three-cell battery setup to power its expansive display, with a combined capacity of around 5,000mAh. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (not the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) with up to 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. Details about charging speeds are still unknown.

This isn't the first time we've heard of a potential U.S. release. Earlier leaks indicated that Samsung plans to unveil both the Galaxy TriFold and a new XR headset at the same event later this month.

However, the Galaxy TriFold is expected to cost more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with reports suggesting a price of around $3,000. This higher price tag could limit its initial availability to select regions.