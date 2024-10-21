Samsung officially reveals the 'Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition' with a slimmer design and a 200MP camera

What you need to know

Samsung has officially announced the "Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition."

It features a 6.5-inch cover screen, along with an 8-inch inner display, while being both thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Pre-orders are set to kick off in South Korea on October 25, with a starting price of 2,789,600 won (~$2,035).

It's currently unknown whether the Z Fold Special Edition will come to more markets.

Just a few days ago, Samsung finally acknowledged that it was set to release a new foldable phone. And now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition has been officially announced.

In the press release (translated), Samsung wastes no time in pointing out the improvements between this model and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Z Fold Special Edition is both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, as it's "1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter." However, those aren't the only two improvements that Samsung has made.

The cover screen and main display are both larger, coming in at 6.5-inches and 8-inches, respectively. As a result, both screens are also now a bit wider, which is something many hoped Samsung would implement with the Z Fold 6. Especially considering how other foldable phones have adopted the wider cover screen, making it less cumbersome to do anything besides scroll social media or quickly reply to messages.

While the Z Fold Special Edition is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, it features 16GB of RAM, as opposed to 12GB. This comes as little surprise given the influx of Galaxy AI features that we've seen introduced in the past year, as it should offer a bit more performance and reliability when using those features.

Samsung has yet to share the entire list of specs for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition but has one more trick up its sleeve. The outdated 50MP sensor from the Z Fold 6 has been replaced by a 200MP wide-angle lens, "supporting more vivid and clear photos and videos."

Seeing as this is a "Special Edition," Samsung is opting to go with only one color option — Black Shadow. The company says that the combination of "the striped pattern and metal/glass materials provide a modern and sophisticated design."

There are a few things that Samsung didn't mention about its latest device, such as whether it will still support an S Pen, along with any potential battery improvements. We'll likely have to wait until the phone becomes available for purchase before learning everything about this model.

In terms of price and availability, the Z Fold Special Edition is priced at 2,789,600 won (~$2,035), and pre-orders are set to kick off on October 25. There is a catch, however, as it appears that Samsung is only selling this phone in the company's home country of South Korea.

There's no mention or indication as to whether it will see a global launch or even arrive in other markets.