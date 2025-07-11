I use this thermal camera to test phone thermals, and it just got a ridiculous deal

I used over 40 phones in 2025, and I manage to test every single phone that crosses my desk. I have a few thermal cameras on hand, and in the last two months, I relied on the handheld Thor 002 imaging camera by Thermal Master to monitor device thermals and identify hot spots.

The Thor 002 is an all-in-one device, and while the handheld is big ang bulky, it is packed with innovative tech. It has a 3.5-inch 60Hz panel, 5000mAh battery, and a new IR module that gives it a 521 x 384 resolution — considerably higher than other devices in this category. The thermal camera costs $284 on Amazon with code TMTHOR002, but that's only until this weekend; after that, it will go up to $399. There are plenty of deals still live if you're looking to buy tech this Prime Day.

The Thor 002 is a handheld thermal imaging camera that has the highest-resolution sensor in this category, making it the ideal choice if you need to monitor thermals of a tech gadget or locate any hot spots in your home. You want a handheld thermal camera with the best sensor. The Thor 002 has a great IR sensor, and it overlays the thermal image over a real-time preview. There are plenty of filters available, and you'll only need to charge the battery once a week. Thermal Master also makes a dongle-sized model called the P2 Pro that plugs into your phone, and that model is $239 right now.

It's easy to hold and use the Thor 002, and it charges via a USB-C cable. What I like is that you can easily slot in a MicroSD card to store photos. The 3.5-inch panel is ideally suited to monitor thermals, and the 60Hz panel is fluid. The panel has a standard 640×480 resolution, and it uses a new IR sensor to boost the resolution of the image to 521 x 384.

It's incredibly accurate at monitoring minute changes in heat, and it has the ability to go up to 1,022 degrees F. You get a max/min range, color profiles, and the ability to transfer data to your phone. It even gets 4x digital zoom, and the resolution is usable at that distance. The 5,000mAh battery lasts ten hours between charges, and while there's no fast charging, that really isn't a big omission in this scenario.

It comes in a hard shell case that's rugged, and the camera itself is built like a tank. The lens has a protective cover that's handy, and you can easily save readings to a MicroSD card. Overall, this is a professional testing tool if you need to monitor thermals or identify leaks, and at $299 it is a good value.