This dongle brings a thermal camera to your Android phone — and it gets a rare discount

I used Fluke's multimeter and measuring tools extensively over the years, and when the brand said it was rolling out a thermal camera, I was immediately excited. I have a dedicated thermal camera, but it's much more convenient to use a dongle-sized variant that just plugs into your Android phone.

This is basically what you get with the iSee thermal camera, a diminutive thermal camera that's available with USB-C or Lightning connectors. I used the USB-C model, and it works just as well with any Android phone. The dongle usually sells for $499, but for Prime Day it is down to $430. This dongle almost never goes on sale, so if you need a diminutive thermal imaging camera, I highly recommend picking it up. And if you need a Lighting-based model, that's down to $433. Need other tech? Take a look at all the deals live now.

The iSee is inherently portable, and it weighs just 22g. It's automatically detected by the iSee mobile app when you connect it to your Android phone, and it accurately detects any heat spots — I use it extensively to test how hot phones get while gaming. The resolution of 256x192 isn't the best, but it is more than adequate for a thermal camera, and what I like about the dongle is that it detects minor differences in thermal readings.

You get a range of presets available, and there's even the ability to shoot 25fps footage. The build quality is fantastic; it has a metal chassis, and I didn't see any issues in the six months I used the product. While there are smaller products available, Fluke's consistently-accurate readings and monitoring tools make the iSee an easy recommendation. As I said above, this dongle doesn't usually go on sale, so if you need a thermal imaging camera to monitor heat zones around the house or identify any leakage issues, you should get it now.