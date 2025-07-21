What you need to know

A tipster posted an alleged render of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE on X, which seem to mirror the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design.

The earbuds feature black silicon tips in a supposed white color with Samsung's new "Blade design."

Rumors about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE suggest we could see a launch "shortly," which could mean an August/September debut.

Samsung is seemingly preparing another earbud surprise, as rumors allege an FE device is in the works.

An alleged render of the product was posted on X by tipster Evan Blass, which has since been removed (via 9to5Google). The publication was able to snag the image before the takedown occurred. Blass suggests that the device will feature a design that mirrors what Samsung launched with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. While it's a very Apple reminiscent design (something execs have criticised), the company appears to want a continuation of it, at least for now.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE could see the same stick stabilizer to help when worn, with silicon tips, just like the Buds 3 Pro. Samsung called this a "Blade design" when the Buds 3 series launched last year.

The buds are shown off in white, although it's unclear if they will be glossy like the base Galaxy Buds 3 or more matte, like the 3 Pro. Blass didn't allege anything like specs or potential pricing. The original Galaxy Buds FE debuted two years ago for $99. However, considering Samsung might pack in its Galaxy AI (and probably Gemini), there's no telling if that price will go up a little whenever it launches.

FE for the rest?

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

There's also another major distinction between the Buds 3 Pro and the base model: Samsung's blade lights. The Pro variant offers "Blade Lights" along the stabilizer that act as a bit of extra flair. Users can have these lights on continuously (stable) or have them fade in and out. Samsung's base 3 Pro doesn't offer this extra flair, so it remains to be seen if the Galaxy Buds 3 FE bring that in.

Although considering the "FE" tag, perhaps not. Additionally, we can likely expect the same blade design media and call controls to remain, just like its flagship counterparts.

You might've missed this, but Samsung recently dropped a pair of cheap earbuds, dubbed the Galaxy Buds Core, overseas in India and other regions. It's unclear if these buds will see a global launch or make their way to the U.S., but considering we're seeing Galaxy Buds 3 FE rumors, maybe there are other plans.

A more recent leak dropped renders for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 FE. It seems both devices are in for some subtle design changes, such as an Infinity-U camera cutout for the Tab S11 Ultra's front camera and the potential removal of its S Pen slot on its back. For the S25 FE, it looks like Samsung is bringing its shiny silvery rings to its camera lenses, instead of the black rings like the Galaxy S25 series.

There's speculation that the Korean OEM is looking to debut its tablet series "shortly" following Unpacked, and this could bring the S25 FE with it. These earbuds could find their way into the mix. Only time will tell.