What you need to know

The Galaxy S25 FE might look a lot like last year’s model, but with slimmer bezels and a sleeker body.

At 7.4mm thick, it’s slightly slimmer than the Galaxy S24 FE—not groundbreaking, but enough to notice in-hand.

You might get a nicer 12MP front camera, but under the hood, it’s probably running on last year’s Exynos 2400.

Fresh unofficial renders just gave us an early look at what could be the Galaxy S25 FE. Based on leaked renders, the design sticks pretty close to Samsung’s recent playbook, but there are a few upgrades, like thinner bezels and a slimmer body that may give it a cleaner, more polished feel in hand.

As per leaked renders from tipster @OnLeaks, which have been shared by SammyGuru, the Galaxy S25 FE isn’t straying far from the Galaxy S24 FE’s playbook. It’s rocking the same stacked rear cameras with an LED flash and a tidy hole-punch up front.

One small but noticeable change is with its profile. The Galaxy S25 FE is reportedly slimmer, coming in at 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4mm. This means it's probably shaving off a bit of thickness compared to the S24 FE.

Not flagship-thin bezels, but better

Compared to the flagship Galaxy S25, the S25 FE still has slightly chunkier bezels. But stack it up against last year’s Galaxy S24 FE, and you’ll notice Samsung might be slimming things down a bit.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S25 FE will inherit some specs from the standard Galaxy S25, including an upgraded 12MP selfie camera. However, don’t count on top-tier performance. Instead of the shiny new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, it’s likely running on last year’s Exynos 2400, the same one used in the S24 lineup.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru)

This may make sense given that Samsung seems to be aiming for a sweet spot between premium vibes and a wallet-friendly price tag, a hallmark of some of the best budget Android phones.

Word on the street is the Galaxy S25 FE will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. And while it’s not official yet, some whispers say it might hit a super bright 2,600 nits.

The Galaxy S25 FE is rumored to land sometime between late Q3 and early Q4, but it might come with a $50 bump, pushing the price to around $700. If that’s the case, Samsung needs to do more than trim some bezels and call it a day in order to justify the extra cash.