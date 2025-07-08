What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly ditching the rigid OLED and sliding in a flexible one for the Galaxy S25 FE.

If this is correct, the phone’s thickness drops from 8.0mm to a sleeker 7.4mm.

These flexible OLED panels are supposedly headed into mass production just in time for launch later this year.

Samsung might be swapping out the rigid OLED screen on last year’s Galaxy S24 FE for something more high-end on the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE.

ZDNet Korea’s report points to a new flexible OLED helping Samsung shave down the Galaxy S25 FE’s frame (via SamMobile). We’re talking a drop from 8.0mm on the S24 FE to 7.4mm. It’s a small change, but one that shows Samsung is still dialing in the details to make the device feel more high-end.

Sticking to Samsung’s 2025 trend of slimming things down, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to follow suit. The flexible OLED ditching the usual rigid layers (hard substrates) is what’s making that thinner design possible.

Slimmer than ever

The key difference here comes down to the base layer of the display. While rigid OLEDs stick with glass, flexible OLEDs use substrates like plastic or foil. That’s what makes them slimmer.

Samsung’s usual play for the FE line has been rigid OLEDs. Rumor has it the company went back and forth on whether to keep it that way or switch things up for the S25 FE.

In the end, it chose flexible, partly to give it a leg up over the cheaper Galaxy A phones. And honestly, with flexible OLEDs popping up more everywhere, the timing just makes sense.

Samsung Display is said to kick off mass production of flexible OLED panels for the Galaxy S25 FE. It’s a key milestone ahead of the phone’s expected launch later this year. The Fan Edition is set to pack a 6.67-inch OLED screen, marking a step up in display tech.

Early renders hint at slimmer bezels all around, and the selfie camera might be getting a slight upgrade too, jumping from 10MP to 12MP.

The Galaxy S25 FE will presumably ship with Android 16 and One UI 8 right out of the box, plus a 4,700mAh battery and 45W fast charging. Under the hood, it will most likely draw power from Samsung’s Exynos 2400, which is the same chip running the Galaxy S24 series.