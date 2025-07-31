The 'incredible' Google Pixel Watch 3 just scored its first major discount since Prime Day

If you missed the Pixel Watch 3 deals during Prime Day earlier this month, I have some great news for you. For a limited time, Amazon is carving 23% and 20% off the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Google watch, respectively, knocking the prices down to their lowest points since the big sale.

For a low as $269.99, you'll be getting one of the best Android smartwatches we've ever used, replete with a sophisticated design, snappy Wear OS performance, and a suite of high-end fitness tracking features provided by Fitbit. Whether you consider this one of Amazon's back-to-school deals or simply a run-of-the-mill good discount, this Pixel Watch 3 price drop is certain to disappear soon, so act fast if you're interested.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $269.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon right now and you can score a rare 23% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3, one of the best smartwatches on the market today. It's not quite as good as the deal that we saw during Prime Day 2025, but it's pretty darn close. This particular discount is for the 41mm Wi-Fi version of the watch. That said, other sizes and LTE configurations are also receiving similarly-great discounts, so you can take your pick.

As detailed in our 4.5/5-star review, the Pixel Watch 3 is a nearly perfect wearable, boasting a gorgeous, water-droplet-inspired display, lightning-fast performance from a Snapdragon CPU, and over 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The watch also comes with all of the latest health and fitness tracking features from Fitbit, while features like Workout builder and Cardio Load make it the perfect tool for runners.

Of course, no smartwatch is truly perfect, and the Pixel Watch 3 does have a few issues that you should consider before making a purchase. For one, it's important to note that the Google Pixel Watch 4 is likely to be announced on August 20th, so you may want to wait if you don't mind paying extra for the latest technology. The Galaxy Watch 7 is also often compared to the Pixel Watch 3, and you can actually grab that Samsung watch for $70 cheaper at Amazon today.

So yes, you have some stuff to think about. But if you're a fan of Google devices and you're already immersed in the Pixel ecosystem, this is a rare deal on a 'unique and stylish' device that shouldn't be missed if you've had your eye on the smartwatch for a while.