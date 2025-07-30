What you need to know

A Pixel 10 series leak alleges the pricing users might see, such as a potential $2,149 1TB Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Other rumors claim the Pixel 10 Pro XL could ditch its 128GB option, meaning its starting price could sit around $1,199 for the 256GB.

Google's official Pixel 10 teaser reiterates its expected launch debut on August 20 during its event.

By this point, it feels like we've "seen" everything about the Pixel 10 series, but a new leak pushes us in a more attention-grabbing direction.

In a major leak posted by Android Headlines, the publication claims to have obtained Google's future pricing plans for the Pixel 10 series. The alleged pricing suggests the company's Pixel 10 Pro Fold will push into the $2,000 sector, which reminds us of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to the publication, Google's 2nd-gen foldable will supposedly offer a 256GB, 512GB, and a new 1TB option for $1,799, $1,919, and $2,149, respectively.

The first two pricing (and storage) numbers aren't anything new; the original Pro Fold was priced similarly. However, if the rumors are true, then the 1TB option could really push consumers over the $2,000 mark. Although you can say the 512GB did the same thing when it first launched, since, you know, taxes exist, but I digress.

Out of the fold and into the slab, rumors claim the Pixel 10 Pro XL will see its starting line moved slightly. The post claims this device will drop its 128GB option entirely, meaning its 256GB will take over at $1,199, like in 2024. Prices then supposedly rise to $1,319 and $1,549 for its 512GB and 1TB.

The publication then dips into the Pixel 10 Pro, stating it could see the following prices:

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,219

1TB: $1,449

The story thus far

(Image credit: Google)

The base Pixel 10 will allegedly remain similar to its 9 series counterpart at $799 and $899 for its 128GB and 256GB variations.

The rumors put forth by the publication seem to contradict a previous rumor about the Pixel 10 series' storage configurations. The mix-up only regards the Pixel 10 Pro XL series and the potential dismissal of its 128GB option. Earlier this month, it was suggested that the device would retain the lower-end storage option; however, it might only be available for its Obsidian version. That color choice would grab 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, leaving the other colors with 256GB and 512GB.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a chance this could change how we're seeing its pricing, at least, on its lower side, but we'll have to wait and see.

A more recent leak today (July 30) claims Google's Pixel 10 series could natively support the WPC's Qi2 wireless charging magnets. While other devices, like Samsung's Galaxy S25 phones, require a case with the magnets (meaning the phones are only Qi2 Ready), Google's Pixel 10 could take that extra step, becoming the first Android devices in the U.S. to fully support Qi2.

Rumors will likely continue for a little while longer until Google's official event, slated for August 20.