What you need to know

Google’s latest foldable teaser looks a lot like the last one, but the title hints at a possible name shake-up.

The video title drops “Pixel Pro Fold 10,” even though the current model is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The teaser shows the phone folding and unfolding while hinting it might be the kind of launch people would actually line up for.

Google has dropped another teaser for its upcoming foldable, and the title hints at a shift that goes against some of the earlier rumors.

The tech giant's first foldable went with the no-nonsense name “Google Pixel Fold.” The follow-up, however, got a mouthful of a title: Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The latest teaser suggests the company might be ready to shuffle the naming deck once more.

A new clip called “Google Pixel Pro Fold 10 | Stand in Line” just popped up on the Made by Google YouTube channel, and the wording is hard to ignore.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Stand in Line - YouTube Watch On

The latest model is still the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so this could be a playful naming choice, a slip-up that made it past review, or a hint at a shift in Google’s foldable phone branding. We’ll likely get the real story at the upcoming Made by Google event.

The teaser plays it safe visually with just the usual folding and unfolding glamour shots, while the narrator waxes nostalgic about the days when new phones had people camping on sidewalks. Then comes the jab: apparently, Google’s new foldable is special enough to drag us back into those lines.

Old name resurfaces, new confusion ensues

The video skips naming the phone outright and instead flashes “Google Pixel Fold," which is the name of the very first model. Because nothing says “clear marketing” like making customers guess which foldable you’re actually selling.

Other than swapping in a new title, this teaser is basically a rerun of the one Google dropped a few days ago, with the same tight shots, same moody black backdrop, and the same Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg “The Next Episode” track playing in the background.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The wait is almost over anyway, with Google set to spill the details at its Made by Google event on August 20, now less than a week out.