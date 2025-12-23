The foldable phone ‘failure’ is over: Why 2026 is set to change everything

IDC x AC (Image credit: Android Central) This is an exclusive column featuring expert analysts from International Data Corporation (IDC), who provide insights into the latest products, news, and more.

Foldable phones were supposed to be the next big thing in the smartphone industry. Early 5-year forecasts were aggressive, with double-digit growth and fast bites into market share. However, the predictions tempered as shipments softened from the initial peaks, and the foldable market’s unit share never exceeded 1.6% of total smartphones.

As the year ends, foldables are expected to grow by just 10% YoY in 2025, as per IDC’s latest forecast, a growth lower than the record figures observed in the initial years of the technology. Still, the form factor refuses to stay down, and the tide is turning in favor of foldables.

Although the first foldable phones launched with book-style designs, flip models quickly became the dominant form factor — driven by their lower price points and, perhaps, the nostalgia of flip feature phones. It wasn’t until 2025 that fold models captured the lead with 53% of market share in the category.