2025 has shaped up to be a year of breakthroughs and experimentation for the tech industry; smartphones and wearables don't just look different, but have started to become more user-friendly, thanks to AI. Trifold devices have arrived, ultra-thin designs are on the rise, and smart glasses are gaining popularity.

At the same time, throw in rising prices driven particularly by global tensions, and this year also marked a turning point in consumer tech, giving us a feeling that we are indeed living in the future.

Here are some of the top stories and trends of 2025 that shaped the year.

The foldable glow up: Trifold goes mainstream

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While tri-fold devices aren't a new concept, they didn't really catch on, at least not in this part of the world. Huawei's Mate XT was the first to prove that this concept was indeed possible; its limited availability made it more of a distant dream rather than a usable device.

But Samsung may have changed it overnight. The company finally launched the Galaxy Z Trifold on December 1, which is said to bring the power of "the most advanced foldable technologies" right into the palm of your hands.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Essentially, making the form factor more valid and widely available to the broader smartphone market. When Samsung launches a new device, the entire ecosystem follows, from Google optimizing Android for it to carriers that might be willing to subsidize it for consumers. This also means developers will start creating apps compatible with multi-window support on a larger scale. But it doesn't just end there.

Samsung's aim wasn't about adding another screen, but to experiment with whether a trifold could actually be a usable product. While it may not replace traditional slab phones anytime soon, it could double as a tablet and a productivity tool. This kind of shift in thought from "Why would you want this?" to "Who is this actually made for?" is a huge deal. This move by Samsung could push competitors to make their own tri-fold and potentially drive people to consider owning this device.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI takes center stage as companies shift focus