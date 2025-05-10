What you need to know

Samsung is fast-tracking Galaxy S25 production, adding 800,000 more units this May, mostly the Ultra model.

There are 1.5 million units planned for the S25 Ultra, with the regular S25 and Plus at 1.3 million and 500,000, respectively.

There's a 90-day no-tariff window, and Samsung is racing to ship before the door slams shut.

Samsung isn't waiting around to see what Washington cooks up next. The company is firing up production lines to crank out an extra 800,000 Galaxy S25s this month, with a big focus on the top-tier S25 Ultra.

Korean outlet The Elec reports that Samsung is hitting the gas on smartphone production (via Android Authority). The company has reportedly told suppliers that it is aiming to build 15.8 million smartphones, including 3.3 million Galaxy S25 units, up from 2.5 million last month.

For May’s Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung is putting the spotlight on the Ultra, with 1.5 million units in the pipeline. The regular S25 follows with 1.3 million, and the Plus rounds things out with 500,000.

Tariff talk is heating up

Lately, talk around tariffs and trade rules has been heating up, indicating major shifts in how imports are handled in the U.S. In response, companies are raising prices, moving production around, and rushing shipments to beat any new deadlines.

At the moment, there’s a 90-day window giving companies a breather from these tariffs, and Samsung is wasting no time. The company is clearly trying to get as much out the door as possible before the break ends and the costs kick in.

The real headache with the whole tariff mess is how unpredictable it is. After months of trade tension bubbling over, we’ve seen some serious tariffs hit, especially targeting Asian countries that do a lot of the world’s manufacturing.

Some of these charges are light-ish at 10%, but others skyrocket up to a wild 145% on certain Chinese goods. That kind of rollercoaster makes it nearly impossible for companies to plan ahead.

Samsung is playing it smart

When the rules keep shifting with no warning, it’s less about smart strategy and more about staying on your toes. Samsung’s current scramble to pump out and ship devices while the coast is clear is a classic example.

Right now, Samsung devices are still in the clear. But with trade rules changing at the drop of a hat, playing it safe makes a lot of sense.

According to The Elec, Samsung is aiming to roll out a hefty 16.2 million smartphones and tablets this May alone.