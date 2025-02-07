The Samsung Galaxy S25 deals are finally here — some some major trade-in credit, free gift cards, and more

Deals
By
published

The S25 has arrived.

The preorder period may be over, but there are still plenty of great Samsung Galaxy S25 deals to check out. From free gift cards and trade-in credit to leftover preorder promos, keep reading for all of the best Galaxy S25 deals from across the web.

The Galaxy S25 lineup features a new AI-integrated operating system with upgraded camera tech and an ultra-durable Gorilla Armor 2 glass-and-aluminum construction. Like the S24 series, the phones are also guaranteed to receive seven years of OS and security updates, and perhaps best of all, there’s been no increase to the retail price of any of the devices (I wish I could say the same about a few other recent flagships). Still, the phones aren't exactly cheap, which is why the following deals are so crucial for shoppers. The reviews are live and the phones have landed, so what are you waiting for?

Patrick
Patrick Farmer

Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the eCommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Samsung Galaxy S25 deals

Samsung: Get up to $500 of instant trade-in credit, plus $50 voucher
Huge trade-in

Samsung: Get up to $500 of instant trade-in credit, plus $50 voucher

Order the base model Galaxy S25 directly from Samsung and you’ll be eligible to receive up to $500 of instant trade-in credit, plus a free $50 voucher to use for add-ons. Samsung also has a few exclusive color variants that you can’t buy anywhere else, so take a look.

View Deal
Best Buy: Free $50 gift card, up to $500 of trade-in credit
Free gift card!

Best Buy: Free $50 gift card, up to $500 of trade-in credit

If you're looking for a simple unlocked phone deal, order the Galaxy S25 from Best Buy and you'll get a free $50 gift card, plus up to $500 of trade-in credit when you send the retailer an old or broken device. No activation required!

View Deal
Amazon: Free $100 gift card
Free gift card!

Amazon: Free $100 gift card

Purchase the base model Samsung Galaxy S25 unlocked from Amazon and you'll score a free $100 gift card, no strings attached!

View Deal
Verizon: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with eligible new line
Free phone!

Verizon: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with eligible new line

Add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will give you enough promo credit to make the new Samsung Galaxy S25 totally free. That’s an amazing deal on its own, but the carrier will also hook you up with a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Tab S9 FE.

View Deal
AT&T: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with eligible trade-in and new line
Free phone!

AT&T: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with eligible trade-in and new line

Similar to Verizon’s offer, AT&T will give you up to $799.99 of promo credit when you process a trade-in with your Galaxy S25 order and add a line with an eligible data plan. That’s enough to make the flagship phone totally free!

View Deal
Boost Mobile: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with Infinite Access for Galaxy plan
Free phone!

Boost Mobile: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with Infinite Access for Galaxy plan

Starting at $65/month, Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data from three major 5G/4G LTE networks, plus you're guaranteed to receive a new Galaxy S series phone every year that one is released, including the Galaxy S25!

View Deal
T-Mobile: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with eligible data plan and/or trade-in
Free phone!

T-Mobile: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 with eligible data plan and/or trade-in

Add a line with a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus data plan and T-Mobile will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the Galaxy S25 completely free! You can also get up to $500 of trade-in credit with most data plans, if those other two options aren't working for your situation.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus deals

Samsung: Get up to $700 of instant trade-in credit, plus free $100 credit and more

Samsung: Get up to $700 of instant trade-in credit, plus free $100 credit and more

Order the super-balanced Galaxy S25 Plus through Samsung and you’ll be eligible to receive up to $700 of trade-in credit and a $100 Samsung voucher.

View Deal
Best Buy: Up to $500 off with trade-in, free $100 gift card

Best Buy: Up to $500 off with trade-in, free $100 gift card

Grab an unlocked Galaxy S25 Plus from Best Buy and you'll score up to $500 of trade-in credit alongside a $100 gift card from the retailer. You'll also get an additional $100 discount when you activate the phone through your carrier.

View Deal
Amazon: Free $100 gift card

Amazon: Free $100 gift card

Just like Best Buy, Amazon will give you a free $100 gift card when you purchase the Galaxy S25 Plus unlocked through its site.

View Deal
Verizon: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with eligible trade-in and myPlan

Verizon: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with eligible trade-in and myPlan

Sign up for any of Verizon’s myPlan options with an eligible trade-in and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with a FREE Galaxy S25 Plus. You’ll also get to choose between a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Tab S9 FE tablet to sweeten the deal.

View Deal
AT&T: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with eligible trade-in and new line

AT&T: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with eligible trade-in and new line

Process a trade-in through AT&T and add an eligible line to your wireless service and the carrier will give you enough promo credits to make the Galaxy S25 Plus totally free. Existing AT&T members can also upgrade their existing service to take advantage of the deal.

View Deal
Boost Mobile: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with Infinite Access for Galaxy plan ($65/month)

Boost Mobile: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with Infinite Access for Galaxy plan ($65/month)

Just like the base model S25, Boost Mobile will hook you up with a free Galaxy S25 Plus when you sign up for the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan. You'll also get a new Galaxy every year that an S series device is released, no trade-in required.

View Deal
T-Mobile: Get a FREE Galaxy S25 Plus with eligible trade-in and new line

T-Mobile: Get a FREE Galaxy S25 Plus with eligible trade-in and new line

Trade in an eligible device and add a line with T-Mobile's Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan and you'll get a FREE Galaxy S25 Plus. Skip the trade-in and you'll still be eligible for a $800 discount from the carrier.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deals

Samsung: Up to $900 of instant trade-in credit and free storage upgrade

Samsung: Up to $900 of instant trade-in credit and free storage upgrade

Ready to go Ultra? Purchase the super-powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra from Samsung before it hits store shelves and you’ll be eligible for up to $900 of trade-in credit, plus a free storage boost to 512GB at no additional cost.

View Deal
Best Buy: Free $200 gift card, up to $900 of trade-in credit

Best Buy: Free $200 gift card, up to $900 of trade-in credit

Order the super-powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra through Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a free $200 gift card and up to $900 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone.

View Deal
Amazon: Free $200 gift card

Amazon: Free $200 gift card

You guessed it: ordering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra through Amazon will land you a free $200 gift card, no trade-in hassle or activation required.

View Deal
Verizon: Get up to $1,000 of trade-in credit with myPlan, plus a free gift

Verizon: Get up to $1,000 of trade-in credit with myPlan, plus a free gift

Although it’s not quite a free phone, Verizon will give you up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you trade in an eligible device and add a line with myPlan. That knocks the price of the S25 Ultra down to as low as $299.99! You’ll also get the free gift included in the other Verizon deals.

View Deal
AT&T: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with eligible trade-in and new line

AT&T: Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with eligible trade-in and new line

Surprise, surprise: AT&T might hook you up with a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra if you trade in an eligible device and add a line or upgrade to a qualified data plan before the promo period ends.

View Deal
Boost Mobile: Get $1,000 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan ($65/month)

Boost Mobile: Get $1,000 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan ($65/month)

Although it's not quite a free phone, buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan will hook you up with $1,000 off over 36 months, knocking the price of the premium smartphone down to $299.99.

View Deal
T-Mobile: Get up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in and data plan

T-Mobile: Get up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in and data plan

Process an eligible trade-in and add a line with the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan and you'll score a $1,000 discount on your Galaxy S25 Ultra purchase. If you don't have an old or broken phone to trade in, simply sign up for the one of the aforementioned unlimited plans and enjoy $800 off the phone over 24 months.

View Deal
