Not a typo: the Galaxy S25 Ultra just scored a record-smashing discount at Amazon, and I'm shook

While I've been trying to get things ready for the Memorial Day sales that start in a few weeks, Amazon has apparently decided to skip the wait and make history with its latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal. Buy the 256GB smartphone unlocked from the retailer today and you'll score an 18% discount on your purchase, knocking the price down to its lowest point ever.

That's nearly 20% off one of the best Android phones ever produced, boasting cutting-edge AI features, versatile cameras, and a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display. No trade-in is required, although Amazon is offering up to $785 (in the form of a gift card) if you do have something to send in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $1,067.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be powerful and loaded with all of the latest AI capabilities, but it's also pretty expensive, which is why this 18% discount from Amazon is such a welcome sight. That's the largest discount that the 256GB smartphone has ever received from the retailer, plus up to $785 (in the form of an Amazon gift card) is up for grabs if you want to process a trade-in.

Senior editor Andrew Myrick called the Galaxy S25 Ultra "so close to perfection" in his 4.5/5-star review, and it isn't hard to see why. Straight out of the box, you're getting a gorgeous 6.9-inch slab with a 120Hz AMOLED display and S Pen stylus embedded directly into the device, while under the hood you'll enjoy the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and all of the latest Galaxy AI and Gemini-powered software features. The battery life is also excellent, while the S25 Ultra's upgraded ultrawide camera easily rivals the performance of the latest Pixel phones. And of course, like the rest of the S25 series, you'll also be guaranteed to receive seven years of OS and security upgrades.

We've seen plenty of Galaxy S25 deals over the past few months, but it's nice to see a promo that doesn't require a trade-in or major change to your wireless service. Naturally, spending $1,000 on a smartphone is still a hard sell for many folks, so consider looking at the base model Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus if this Ultra deal isn't working for you.