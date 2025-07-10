Rad! Amazon is slashing 28% OFF the 'Fan Edition' Galaxy S24 during Prime Day

Many of our favorite Android phone deals are coming back to life for Amazon Prime Day, including 28% off the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

This phone includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-house processing chip, 8GB of RAM and a decent suite of cameras. This deal is for the base model, which features 128GB of storage, though buyers can also upgrade to the 256GB version, or to a bundle that comes with the Galaxy Buds FE.

While Samsung has been releasing so-called "Fan Edition" phones since 2020, the S24 didn't bring many differences to the table. Still, we've always called these phones flagship killers, as they feature a really nice balance of affordability and overall performance, and this price point makes the phone even more appealing. It's also available in gray, graphite, blue, and mint, as far as colors are concerned.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: $649.99 $469.99 for Amazon Prime Day Right now, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for 28% off the normal purchase price, and bringing this mid-range phone down to under $500. The Galaxy S24 FE is a solid phone in the middle of the Samsung price spectrum, and it comes with Galaxy AI features, a beautiful SuperAMOLED display, and powerful front and rear cameras.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deal on a phone has a good-looking screen; you want something in the middle of the price range with powerful performance; having decent cameras is a priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to one of Samsung's latest flagship phones; you're looking to save as much money as possible and you don't need a phone with all the bells and whistles.

Many of the best Samsung phones go on sale for Prime Day, but discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE fulfill some of our original wishes that the phone would have been cheaper. Nonetheless, it's competitive at this price range, including a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a wide range of Galaxy AI features, an improved Exynos 2400 chipset, and 8GB of RAM. All in all, this makes for a pretty powerful phone without the premium price tag.