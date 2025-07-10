Act fast! The best compact phone of 2025 just crashed to its lowest price EVER

This year's Prime Day sale may be nearing an end, but there are still plenty of Samsung Galaxy deals worth checking out — especially if you're interested in the S25 series. Buy the base model Galaxy S25, for instance, and you'll score an outstanding 27% discount, knocking the price of the flagship down to its lowest point ever.

Arguably the best small phone for Android users today, the Galaxy S25 boasts a thin, lightweight build that doesn't sacrifice premium features under the hood, and now you can buy it for less than 600 bucks unlocked. No kidding.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 $584.99 with Prime at Amazon For the first time ever, Prime members can buy the Galaxy S25 unlocked from Amazon and score a straight 27% off their purchase. Why buy a cheap Android phone when you can get this AI-powered flagship for just a few bucks more?

✅Recommended if: you want a compact flagship phone with AI features, stellar performance, and long software support; you want an unlocked phone that's simply great at being a phone; you want to switch to Android but enjoy the size of an iPhone.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer bigger devices or flashy designs; you can afford a better phone in the Galaxy S25 lineup, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The smallest phone in Samsung's flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 boasts a vibrant 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus great cameras, 12GB of RAM as standard, and incredible performance from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone also comes with all of the latest Galaxy AI software features, and like other recent Samsung phones, seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Of course, no phone is perfect, and we were a bit disappointed to see that the S25 was limited to relatively-slow 25W charging. The camera tech is also largely unchanged from the Galaxy S24, and folks with PWM sensitivity may have an issue with the S25's AMOLED display. Aside from those few marks, however, the Galaxy S25 remains a great option for anyone who wants a compact Android phone that doesn't skimp on great performance.

Indeed, we've been seeing a lot of great Prime Day Samsung deals this week, but few are quite as compelling as this offer that turns our favorite compact flagship into a true midrange masterpiece. I probably wouldn't buy the S25 at full price these days, but slap on a 27% discount and it's a verified steal.

Prime Day 2025 Android deals