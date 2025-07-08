This budget beauty from Samsung just scored a record-smashing 25% discount during Prime Day
A midrange masterpiece crashing into budget phone territory.
This year's Prime Day sale has finally arrived, and with it comes a wide range of cheap phone deals. For example, Amazon has chopped 25% off the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, a great mid-range phone that's relatively affordable, even without this deal.
The Galaxy A36 5G boasts a vibrant AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass durability, plus a versatile front camera with 4K HDR video recording, 6GB of RAM, and six generations of OS upgrades guaranteed. There are plenty of excellent Prime Day Samsung deals to explore this week, but if your budget is around 300 bucks, this is one of the best offers around.
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: $392.90 $294.00 for Amazon Prime Day
As Amazon's Prime Day kicks off, buyers can get 25% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, a solid mid-range phone that balances performance with affordability. It features a 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast-charging, and a good-looking, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that buyers love.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good Prime phone deal on a device that buyers like; you want something with at least 128GB of storage; having a good display is a priority for you; you want a phone that's affordable enough outright to buy, but won't slow down your gaming, working, or other high-performance needs.
❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a premium Samsung Galaxy phone, or you want one of the best Android phones available on the market today; you need a phone with industry-leading battery life; you need a Galaxy device that's compatible with the S Pen.
The Samsung Galaxy A series is known for being a good balance of budget and performance, and the A36 is perfect for casual users who need 5G connectivity. Performance is backed by a 3GHz Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 for Galaxy and 6GB of RAM, offering a more powerful setup than most phones in this price range. It's also worth noting the good-looking, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, which also features a 120Hz refresh rate that punches well above its weight price-wise.
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
