Our favorite cheap tablet just got WAY cheaper, thanks to this Prime Day deal

With Amazon launching its biggest retail event of the year, we're seeing tons of huge tablet deals and other discounted devices. Right now, you can get 40% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, which features an 11-inch screen, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus back in late 2023 and it's been our pick for the best cheap Samsung tablet ever since, and the price drop doesn't hurt either. The A9 Plus includes a larger, 11-inch LCD display than the base model, and Samsung upgraded this generation with an improved Snapdragon 695 CPU. While it's nothing too special, this is about as good as tablets get around this discounted price point.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $219.99 $132.99 for Amazon Prime Day Prime Day has officially arrived with a ton of Samsung Galaxy deals in tow, such as this offer that cuts 40% off the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. One of Samsung's mid-level A Series tablets, this device features a basic LCD screen, front and rear cameras, and more processing power than previous generations.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a cheap tablet that still offers decent performance; you want a device that's fast enough for some gaming and has a decently high refresh rate; you've liked other Samsung Galaxy ecosystem devices you've owned.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a tablet with an AMOLED or other LED screen; you want something that's compatible with the first-party Samsung S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is perhaps the best cheap tablet on the market, at least from Samsung's lineup. While it sacrifices the higher-end LED screens for an LCD display, it's still fairly bright and features a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. While this deal is for the 64GB storage version, you can also upgrade to 128GB, or utilize the onboard microSD port for up to 1TB of expandable storage.

The A9 Plus also includes 4GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, and a large, 7,040mAh battery.