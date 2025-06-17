The best Android tablet of 2023 just scored a HUGE $400 discount at Best Buy

New devices are great and all, but if you don't mind going last-gen, you can occasionally find some outstanding deals on Samsung tablets if you know where to look. Right now, for example, Best Buy is chopping $400 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is still a capable tablet despite having launched in 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a behemoth 14.6-inch screen, as well as a massive battery pack and the first-party S Pen stylus. It also boasts 256GB of onboard storage, 12GB of RAM, and decent front and rear cameras. While the later-generation Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra retails for $1,200, this deal for the prior version rings in at just $800 for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has launched a discount of $400 on the last-generation Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. With it comes the S Pen stylus, a large 14.6-inch display, and 256GB of storage. Plus, the deal offers a significantly lower price point than what you'd be paying for the newer S10 Ultra. Price comparison: Walmart - $799.99

✅Recommended if: you want a good deal on a great premium tablet and don't mind going last-gen; you prefer a tablet with a large screen that can be used for a variety of work tasks; having a first-party stylus is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a tablet with a 3.5mm headphone jack; you'd prefer a device that can be upgraded to include cellular connectivity; you want a tablet that's small and lightweight.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is currently our top pick for the best premium Android tablet available, and the last-gen S9 Ultra bears a lot of similar hardware.

Notably, the S9 Ultra still features a huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the inclusion of the S Pen stylus, and a huge 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging that Samsung says will get you up to 41 hours of battery life. The tablet includes 256GB of storage, which is plenty for most casual users. However, if that isn't enough, it also has a microSD slot offering up to 1TB of expandable storage. Additionally, it includes rear and front cameras, biometrics like Face Unlock and an on-display fingerprint sensor, as well as an IP68 ingress protection rating.

Performance on the last-gen Galaxy tab is backed by 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy CPU, offering a smooth, quick user experience.