Hurry! This HUGE Samsung tablet just scored a $200 discount at Best Buy

Those who need a large Samsung tablet deal are in luck, as one retailer is offering a big discount on one of our favorite premium devices. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is $200 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to under $1,000.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a massive and good-looking 14.6-inch AMOLED display, and an included S Pen stylus. While this deal is for the 256GB storage version, you can also upgrade to 512GB or 1TB, though it also includes a microSD port for expandable storage. It also boasts a massive 11,200mAh battery, a wide range of Galaxy AI features, and easy multitasking features that make it a good pick for students and professionals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with S Pen: $999.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy As part of its sitewide Father's Day sale, Best Buy is offering $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, a huge and powerful tablet that comes with the S Pen stylus. This is both Samsung's largest Galaxy tablet and its most powerful, offering a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen and 12GB of RAM.

✅Recommended if: you want a large tablet display; you're specifically looking for a premium tablet or laptop replacement and don't mind paying around $1,000; you'd prefer a tablet that comes with a stylus like the first-party S Pen.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a compact tablet; you'd rather go with a budget tablet and you don't need industry-leading performance; you want a tablet with cellular connectivity in North America.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is our top pick for the best premium Android tablet, and there are multiple reasons why. For one, buyers love the inclusion of the Samsung S Pen, the powerful and smooth performance, and the huge 14.6-inch AMOLED display. Performance on the device is backed by 12GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus CPU, and users will barely notice the company's switch away from the well-regarded Qualcomm lineup.

Available in either moonstone gray or platinum silver, this deal is for the 256GB configuration of the S10 Ultra, though you can also upgrade to 512GB or 1TB of storage.

It is worth noting that the S10 Ultra doesn't offer cellular connectivity in the United States, and it's still fairly expensive at $1,000. Still, if you were already in the market for a large, premium tablet, you can't really go wrong with paying $200 less than usual.