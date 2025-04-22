What you need to know

A recent rumor claims Samsung is working on adding onto its Galaxy Tab S10 series with a "Tab S10 Lite."

This "Lite" version could see a more affordable price tag (under the Tab S10 FE) and sport a two-year-old Exynos SoC.

A tipster states Samsung might also shake-up its Galaxy Tab S11 series by removing its Plus model, instead.

Rumors have reportedly surfaced about the potential future of Samsung's Galaxy Tab series.

The rumors, which stem from tipster AssembleDebug and Android Authority, claim Samsung is working on adding an extra tablet to its Galaxy Tab S10 series. Supposedly, there's evidence that points toward an upcoming "Galaxy Tab S10 Lite." Of course, with the idea of a "Lite" device, we're immediately thinking of a more affordable device — and the leaks seem to agree.

The tipster claims that the alleged Tab S10 Lite could feature Samsung's two-year-old Exynos 1380 5G processor. The chip was originally designed for midrange devices and was paired with the Arm Mali G68 GPU for gaming purposes back in 2023. The chip could also support 144Hz refresh rate displays up to Full HD Plus resolution.

Additionally, the post highlights leaked code that claims the S10 Lite could feature cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity variants for consumers.

Next-Gen

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Looking to the future, there's a chance Samsung could shake up the next Galaxy Tab series (in a different way). The publication alleges the Korean OEM could drop the Galaxy Tab S11 Plus from the lineup. If true, that would leave us with a base Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.

What's more, rumors claim the company could pop MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9400 into both tablets.

Little else is known about either of these rumors; specifically, display sizes and other important specs to think about. Regarding the Tab S10 Lite rumor, we have the recent Galaxy Tab S10 FE launch to (maybe) give us an idea of what we could see. On the surface, the device wasn't anything to write home about. While the Tab S10 FE Plus offers a larger 13.1-inch display (12% bigger than its predecessor) and loads of AI improvements, the device falls behind in its camerawork.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, the publication assumes the alleged Tab S10 Lite could see a slightly lower price tag than the recent FE models. For context, the Tab S10 FE Plus and base S10 FE launched with a $499 and $649 price tag, respectively.

When the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series launched last year, we were already short one device: the base model. It made for a slightly confusing release, especially when you consider the series started at $1,000. Users weren't granted a slightly smaller Tab S10 in late 2024, as the entry-level size was 12.4 inches.

With Samsung supposedly looking to give users a more compact size before ramping things up, we might end up confused all over again.