A tipster claims Samsung is working on another Android Auto alternative called "Auto Dex."

The post claims this feature could be utilized on a user's phone if their car doesn't offer proper support for such software.

The alleged UI rendering shows your main content in an off-center box with a "Brief" tile, music app, and two app bars.

Samsung is reportedly developing another alternative to Android Auto that users can use with and without a vehicle's dashboard.

Tipster Galaxy Techie posted a snapshot on X of a new Samsung feature in development for vehicles called "Auto DeX" (via 9to5Google). It seems this software is another Samsung alternative to Android Auto. As the publication notes, the Korean OEM already provides "Samsung Auto" on its Galaxy phones sold in China. The tipster showed off an alleged look at its UI, which seems to feature whatever app you're using in an off-center area.

The top right features a tile that says "Good Evening, listen to the brief for..." It reminds us of Samsung's Now Brief feature in One UI 7 (and 8) for the Galaxy S25 series and recent foldables. Beneath that, with a music note, is a default music app that drivers can take advantage of. This alleged design also sports a navigation bar similar to Galaxy phones and two app bars.

The tipster claims Samsung's "Auto Dex" will support "8500+ car models of 120+ brands." Additionally, there's a chance users can activate this on their phone. Perhaps that speculation holds merit, considering this rumored look features One UI's navigational icons.

Samsung continues with its own take

Here's a FIRST LOOK at Samsung's 'Auto DeX', supporting 8500+ car models of 120+ brands. The great news is, even if your car doesn't support it or you don't have a car, you can use it with some tricks. Another great news is, you can use DeX even if your phone doesn't support it! pic.twitter.com/bQ2WOCKgErJuly 8, 2025

There's still a lot of uncertainty behind this feature, so take this with a grain of salt for now. In response to a comment, the tipster claims "Auto Dex" has not entered internal testing, but rather this is simply "a very early implementation of DeX on Samsung Auto."

The folks at 9to5 and their long memory brought up Google's old Android Auto for phone screens, which was discontinued back in 2022. Essentially, users could have everything Android Auto offered, but in a small package: their phone. This rumored "Auto Dex" from Samsung seems to have been created in a similar vein. There seems to be a slim chance that users outside of China will also get this feature, but we'll have to wait and see.

As far as Android Auto is concerned, for the rest of us, a recent rumor suggests Google is working on integrating smart glasses. Those hopes were quickly dashed after an update for Android Auto removed all mentions of "glasses" within its code. There's speculation that there could've been a translation error, considering that the rumor originated from an overseas discovery.

It's also worth mentioning that Samsung was also spotted working on its own version of Android's earthquake alerts.