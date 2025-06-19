What you need to know

Google might be building its own version of Samsung’s Now Bar to surface real-time info right on your lock screen.

According to a report, the upgraded version could be rebranded as Gemini Space, and it’s aiming to go beyond just weather and calendar alerts.

The new widget might serve up live sports scores and market summaries.

Google is reportedly working on its own twist on Samsung’s Now Bar, and it could seriously level up the At a Glance experience. The idea is to serve up an information-packed lock screen that keeps real-time updates front and center.

Currently, your Pixel gives you two flavors of At a Glance. There’s the standard version from the Google app, which is the same one you’ll see on plenty of Android phones. Then there’s the Pixel-only version baked into the Pixel Launcher, which dishes out smart, context-aware info across various categories.

According to Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority, the Pixel 10 could be getting a big At a Glance makeover, possibly rebranded as Gemini Space.

Finance and sports, at your fingertips

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The new version is supposed to go beyond weather and calendar information, adding things like live sports scores and finance updates right to your lock screen, making it way more useful at a glance.

Hints of this new feature first popped up in last month’s Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, where a system config file called "Ambient Data" was spotted. And since it showed up in both Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro firmware, it looks like this upgrade won’t be limited to just the Pixel 10.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Some extra digging turned up clues about something called an "Ambience Hub." We don’t know exactly what it does yet, but the name definitely suggests a new way to surface helpful info on the lock screen or always-on display.

Android System Intelligence spills the beans

The key connection here is the Android System Intelligence app, which is the same brain behind the current At a Glance widget. Digging through its code reveals direct mentions of Gemini Space, along with clear support for showing things like finance recaps and sports updates.

Interestingly, the Pixel Launcher’s At a Glance widget is supposedly getting those finance recaps and sports updates. Recent code spotted in the Android System Intelligence app points to two Pixel-only upgrades in the works—Finance Recap for quick market snapshots and Sports, a long-brewing feature that’s finally getting ready to drop.

That said, Rahman makes it clear this is still just an informed guess, meaning there’s always a chance Gemini Space ends up being something completely different.