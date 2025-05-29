What you need to know

Google is reportedly sending out I/O 2025 recap emails to users, which seemingly holds a solid clue about Gemini and the Pixel Watch.

The email says Gemini will be "a more capable and conversational assistant" (Sorry, old Assistant).

The teaser also highlights a few of Gemini's features, like playlist creation and more.

It's unclear when Gemini on the Pixel Watch (Wear OS) will arrive; however, Google confirmed it will be "in the coming months."

After staying pretty brief, Google is supposedly teasing its upcoming Gemini update for its smartwatch.

Google's been spotted sending out emails to its subscribers, rounding up the news and highlights from I/O 2025 (via 9to5Google). While the bulk of this email consists of things we've seen quite heavily, there was one sneaky tease: Gemini for the Pixel Watch. What the publication observed was still brief; however, its context details the AI's features.

In a jab at the old Assistant, Google says Gemini will be "a more capable and conversational assistant."

The company teased a few of its capabilities, like options to "create a customized playlist, send messages, and more." The email teaser says Gemini on the Pixel Watch is designed to make "navigating life easier," likely pointing to many of the AI's hands-free features that can leverage your voice.

Gemini & Wear OS

We've had Gemini on the Pixel Watch (and Wear OS) on the brain since earlier this year, and we're still yet to see something more concrete. Most of what we "know" is similar in style to what Google's just teased in its I/O 2025 recap. Users should be able to converse back and forth with Gemini for assistance and to enable it to complete tasks without much manual human input.

Of course, Gemini's Wear OS takeover will push the Assistant out, but that's not surprising to anyone anymore.

I/O 2025 kind of skipped over any huge Gemini/Wear OS mentions; however, Google promised it would arrive "in the coming months." What we're still curious about is whether or not this update will coincide with Wear OS 6's launch or if it'll stand alone. The AI is expected to remain similar to Assistant in the way that users summon it. Users may still retain the "Hey Google" command to produce Gemini when it arrives.

What's more, there's speculation that Pixel Watch 3 users can hold its side button to produce the AI, too. On the flip side, there's a battery life concern. Since Google may opt to keep Gemini's ears open, there's a chance it could add some additional strain on your watch's battery.

Since I/O 2025 has come and gone, you can read up on everything that transpired.