What you need to know

A tipster digging through Google's Android Canary build discovered an alleged early look at its rumored "Gemini Spaces" feature.

The feature, which seems like a complete At a Glance rework, lets Gemini surface seemingly real-time data on sports and leverage your calendar events.

Gemini Spaces was reportedly discovered back in June; however, that code leak only suggested its basic functions, like At a Glance-like features, finance, and sports data.

More information regarding Google's supposed Gemini variant of At a Glance has reportedly come to light.

Well-known tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority) dug into Google's Android Canary release build and reportedly found more on "Gemini Spaces." Diving in supposedly provided the tipster with Google's early design of the feature. Reminiscent of At a Glance, Gemini Spaces will seemingly appear as a widget users can place on their home and lock screens.

Regarding the latter, the Gemini Spaces card will appear above your Pixel's lock screen clock if the larger numbers are used. If the smaller clock is chosen, the cards will appear right beneath it. The cards on the home screen seem relatively the same; however, the tipster offered a look at its Sports and Calendar event (birthday), which delivered a transparent background for the latter.

Another important detail is the dots right beneath Gemini Spaces cards.

These dots seem to indicate users can swipe through whatever Gemini has procured for the user. AssembleDebug was able to swipe from some sports scores to the calendar event, and it looks like there's room for more (if only Google had it working). The tipster adds that these cards should display finance information alongside what was already working early on. Considering Gemini's involvement, it's likely we'll see a whole host of topics/genres available in its new "Spaces" cards.

Gemini becomes integral

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

In June, Google's development of "Gemini Spaces" was reported. Those early reports claim the feature was similar to Samsung's Now Bar, a feature that delivers real-time information on whatever your interests are. It was originally reported to be a feature for your lock screen, but as we've now seen, it seems Google plans for this to be a true Gemini-fueled successor to At a Glance for your home screen, too.

The initial report was mostly code; however, that early code showed Gemini Spaces is aiming to "go beyond" what At a Glance can currently do: weather and calendar events. Only finance information and sports scores have been alleged, but it's not hard to imagine what else Gemini can pull for us. Perhaps sales on products we like or quick news blurbs.

What's more interesting is how much of Android Gemini is moving into. The AI has truly become a part of Google's vision about the future of Android, according to its president of Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat. Not only is Google planning to merge ChromeOS with Android, but Gemini is taking center stage. Per Samat, Gemini has turned Android into a "helpful experience," which the company undoubtedly plans to evolve.